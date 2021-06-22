Rapid Nutrition PLC: Admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris

Admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris



London (UK) - 21st of June 2021, 7:00 pm CET - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris: ALRPD), a natural wellness company focused on the research and development ("R&D"), manufacturing and distribution of premium science-based weight-loss and diet management products, sports nutrition products, vitamins and dietary supplements, today announces its first day of listing's share price.

The first trading price of Rapid Nutriton on Euronext Growth on the 22nd of June 2021, set as the closing price of Rapid Nutrition on the Six Swiss Exchange on the 21st of June 2021 following Euronext Rule Book, is of 0.09€ per share. 0.09€ per share will be the first trading price for Rapid Nutrition Plc on Euronext Growth Paris the 22nd of June, 2021.

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com



Investor Relations Contact

ir@rnplc.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains information on the Company's development prospects and priorities. These indications are sometimes identified by the use of the future, the conditional and forward-looking terms such as "think", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "wish" or, where applicable, the negative form of these terms or any other variant or similar expression. This information is not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees that the facts and data stated will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. They are subject to change or modification due to uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives, including market, strategy, growth, results, financial position and cash flow. The forward-looking information referred to in this press release is given only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward looking information contained in this press release, except as required by law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment; it may not be able to anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could have results that are significantly different from those mentioned in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of these forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.