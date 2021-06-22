Inventum Genetics GmbH and Universität Marburg agree on a collaboration The project company of Xlife Sciences AG Inventum Genetics GmbH has signed a collaboration agreement with the Philipps-University of Marburg. In this way, Inventum Genetics has the exclusive opportunity to develop new therapeutic targets using high-quality genetic data.

The cooperation between Inventum Genetics and the University of Marburg is a long-term agreement. In a first projects, new therapeutic targets and biomarkers for oncological, neurodegenerative and age-related diseases are be identified using the latest genetic and molecular biological processes. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO der Xlife Sciences, is delighted with the additional prospects for drug development: "All common diseases, like the majority of all oncological, neurodegenerative and age-associated diseases, are multifactorial in cause, not just caused by a singular genetic defect. Rather, multifactorial diseases are characterized by the fact that they are based on (exogenous) environmental factors and (endogenous) genetic risk factors. In this particular project with the University of Marburg, cellular disease mechanisms of multifactorial diseases are to be elucidated. For this purpose, cells are stimulated with exogenous risk factors. It will then be examined how the cells react to it depending on their genetic makeup."

The agreement with the Philipps-University of Marburg gives the university the right to pursue the results achieved in its own research and to industrialize them, provided Inventum Genetics does not use the results itself. In this case, Inventum Genetics would benefit from the royalties generated by the university.

About the Philipps-University Marburg

The Institute for Human Genetics at the Faculty of Medicine at the Philipps-University of Marburg, under the leadership of Professor Dr. Johannes Schumacher is well recognized by high-ranking publications in research in the field of human genetics. The institute operates a molecular laboratory with high quality equipment and is therefore able to deal with complex issues in the context of molecular genetic research.