checkAd

Xlife Sciences AG Collaboration with the University of Marburg

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.06.2021, 06:50  |  43   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 22.06.2021 / 06:50


PRESS RELEASE

Zurich,


Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE): Collaboration with the University of Marburg

Inventum Genetics GmbH and Universität Marburg agree on a collaboration

The project company of Xlife Sciences AG Inventum Genetics GmbH has signed a collaboration agreement with the Philipps-University of Marburg. In this way, Inventum Genetics has the exclusive opportunity to develop new therapeutic targets using high-quality genetic data.

The cooperation between Inventum Genetics and the University of Marburg is a long-term agreement. In a first projects, new therapeutic targets and biomarkers for oncological, neurodegenerative and age-related diseases are be identified using the latest genetic and molecular biological processes. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO der Xlife Sciences, is delighted with the additional prospects for drug development: "All common diseases, like the majority of all oncological, neurodegenerative and age-associated diseases, are multifactorial in cause, not just caused by a singular genetic defect. Rather, multifactorial diseases are characterized by the fact that they are based on (exogenous) environmental factors and (endogenous) genetic risk factors. In this particular project with the University of Marburg, cellular disease mechanisms of multifactorial diseases are to be elucidated. For this purpose, cells are stimulated with exogenous risk factors. It will then be examined how the cells react to it depending on their genetic makeup."

The agreement with the Philipps-University of Marburg gives the university the right to pursue the results achieved in its own research and to industrialize them, provided Inventum Genetics does not use the results itself. In this case, Inventum Genetics would benefit from the royalties generated by the university.

About the Philipps-University Marburg
The Institute for Human Genetics at the Faculty of Medicine at the Philipps-University of Marburg, under the leadership of Professor Dr. Johannes Schumacher is well recognized by high-ranking publications in research in the field of human genetics. The institute operates a molecular laboratory with high quality equipment and is therefore able to deal with complex issues in the context of molecular genetic research.

Seite 1 von 3
Xlife Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Xlife - im Kampf gegen den Corona Virus
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xlife Sciences AG Collaboration with the University of Marburg DGAP-Media / 22.06.2021 / 06:50 PRESS RELEASE Zurich,Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE): Collaboration with the University of Marburg Inventum Genetics GmbH and Universität Marburg agree on a collaborationThe project company of Xlife Sciences AG Inventum …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER expects to receive irrevocable offer to conclude an investor agreement ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Strategische Technologiepartnerschaft mit der Novartis AG im Kampf gegen ...
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing launches innovative 'FleetIntelligence' analysis tool for fleet managers
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest intends to acquire the digital advertising platform Smaato from Shanghai ...
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Launches First Stage of New Wiredrawing Equipment at Beloretsk Metallurgical ...
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG setzt starken Wachstumskurs fort: Konzernumsatz von knapp EUR 20 Mio. per Mai ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group announces that the order book is fully covered and fixes interest rate for new EUR ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:50 Uhr
Xlife Sciences AG: Kooperation mit Universität Marburg
16.06.21
Xlife Sciences AG: curasan AG and Xlife Sciences AG cooperate in the field of regenerative medicine
16.06.21
Xlife Sciences AG: curasan AG und Xlife Sciences AG kooperieren im Bereich der regenerativen Medizin
11.06.21
DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english
11.06.21
DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG deutsch
10.06.21
Xlife Sciences Aktie in Rallyelaune: Aber noch ist viel Geduld beim COVID-19 Projekt nötig
10.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung
10.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
03.06.21
DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english