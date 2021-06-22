checkAd

Atos modernizes its cloud platform with StorPool Storage

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 07:00  |  17   |   |   

SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of €12 billion. European number one in Cloud, High-Performance Computing and Cybersecurity, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries.

To beat hyperscalers, grow Atos Virtual Oracle Computing (VOC) Hotel revenues and maximize profits from the service, they needed to upgrade their platform. So, the VOC Hotel 2.0 project was launched. The aim was to continue providing top-quality services while decreasing operating overheads. Atos needed a storage solution with utmost reliability and pay-per-use billing aligned with the pricing model provided to VOC Hotel customers. Ideally, the solution would run on cost-effective hardware - with advanced functions delivered by software.

Atos selected the StorPool Storage platform for the extreme reliability and speed they observed from a StorPool system deployed on standard servers fully stacked with NVMe SSDs. StorPool solved the hardware lifecycle management issues which Atos was battling with for years. The new storage system delivered an always-online environment, which doesn't require service downtimes and survives hardware failures - providing an always-on 24x7 hosting platform.

With the new StorPool-powered platform, Atos easily replaces hardware components like failed servers or SSDs, and performs software and firmware upgrades in-flight - without impacting customer applications.

As a result, Atos reported a notable decrease in costs per TB for storage licenses and maintenance, leading to an overall cost reduction. Using StorPool's best-in-class SDS platform allowed Atos to build a public cloud service with unmatched flexibility, reliability and speed. The company streamlined hardware lifecycle and cost management, improved its operations, and eliminated the customer-visible maintenance windows and service downtimes.

"The StorPool product is perfect from cost, flexibility (grow-as-you-go), and performance point of view. Second - and for us equally important - is the way the StorPool team helps us to build the most advanced hosting platform and their fast and committed support in case of an issue.", Hink Wiersema, Product Manager and Architect at Atos.

StorPool Storage is an agile storage platform designed for large-scale cloud infrastructure, which helps companies gain the competitive edge they need to excel in their markets. StorPool converts sets of standard servers into primary storage systems. Its team has experience working with various clients - Managed Services Providers, Hosting Services Providers, Cloud Services Providers, Еnterprises, and SaaS vendors.

Read this Success Story at: https://storpool.com/storpool_case-study_atos_2021




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos modernizes its cloud platform with StorPool Storage SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of €12 billion. European number one in Cloud, High-Performance Computing and Cybersecurity, the group provides …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rising Diabetic Patients Pool Prompts High Demand for Smart Insulin Pens, Market Estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027 End: TMR
Mental Health Apps Market to Exceed USD 3.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.5%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Volocopter Flies at Paris Air Forum
Improvements in Economics of Processing Equip Producers in Feather Meal Market With New Revenue Streams Across Applications, Market to Clock CAGR of 8.6% During 2020 - 2030: TMR
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Increased and Evolving Threats Heighten the Demand for Port Security Solutions and Enhanced Safety ...
Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power Will be Speaking at the 2021 Qatar Economic ...
TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 launched to promote outstanding students, education providers ...
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 2 Study of Nezulcitinib In ...
Titel
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
EnginZyme awarded as Technology Pioneer 2021 by World Economic Forum
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, A Breathtaking Luxury Mountain Resort, Debuts June 2021
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus