checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Kuros Biosciences announces publication of data on MagnetOs in eCM Journal linking MOA to enhanced predictable bone regeneration

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.06.2021, 07:00  |  29   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Kuros Biosciences announces publication of data on MagnetOs in eCM Journal linking MOA to enhanced predictable bone regeneration

22-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • First peer-reviewed article with demonstrated efficacy in preclinical and clinical studies 
  • Outlines ability of MagnetOs to deliver uniform, stable and reliable bone fusions

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 22, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) today announced the publication of new data in eCM Journal, a peer-reviewed publication focusing on preclinical re-search in the musculoskeletal field, on the mechanism of action of its MagnetOs bone graft.

The paper describes how immunomodulation by bone grafts with submicron topographical fea-tures translates to enhanced bone regeneration and successful spinal fusion. This is the first and only fully-translational peer-reviewed article for a bone graft material, describing evidence of its performance from benchtop to the clinic.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: 'This first peer-reviewed publication in-cluding real-life clinical data with MagnetOs outlines how our product can make a significant difference to patients by delivering uniform, stable and reliable bone fusions.'

'Previous bone grafts have been supported by pre-clinical data which have not translated to the equivalent clinical experience, driving skepticism amongst spine surgeons about the efficacy of synthetic products. This article in eCM Journal clearly outlines the excellent efficacy of Magne-tOs in both preclinical and clinical studies. It particularly highlights MagnetOs' submicron sur-face structure, which is designed to direct early wound healing toward a bone-forming pathway to support predictable healing and reliable fusion.' 

Seite 1 von 4
Kuros Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Kuros Biosciences announces publication of data on MagnetOs in eCM Journal linking MOA to enhanced predictable bone regeneration EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Kuros Biosciences announces publication of data on MagnetOs in eCM Journal linking MOA to enhanced predictable bone regeneration 22-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER expects to receive irrevocable offer to conclude an investor agreement ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Strategische Technologiepartnerschaft mit der Novartis AG im Kampf gegen ...
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing launches innovative 'FleetIntelligence' analysis tool for fleet managers
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest intends to acquire the digital advertising platform Smaato from Shanghai ...
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Launches First Stage of New Wiredrawing Equipment at Beloretsk Metallurgical ...
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG setzt starken Wachstumskurs fort: Konzernumsatz von knapp EUR 20 Mio. per Mai ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group announces that the order book is fully covered and fixes interest rate for new EUR ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros Biosciences to present at upcoming U.S. spine conferences
02.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros Biosciences's commercial roll-out of MagnetOs bone graft exceeds expectations