Kuros Biosciences announces publication of data on MagnetOs in eCM Journal linking MOA to enhanced predictable bone regeneration

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 22, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) today announced the publication of new data in eCM Journal, a peer-reviewed publication focusing on preclinical re-search in the musculoskeletal field, on the mechanism of action of its MagnetOs bone graft.

The paper describes how immunomodulation by bone grafts with submicron topographical fea-tures translates to enhanced bone regeneration and successful spinal fusion. This is the first and only fully-translational peer-reviewed article for a bone graft material, describing evidence of its performance from benchtop to the clinic.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: 'This first peer-reviewed publication in-cluding real-life clinical data with MagnetOs outlines how our product can make a significant difference to patients by delivering uniform, stable and reliable bone fusions.'

'Previous bone grafts have been supported by pre-clinical data which have not translated to the equivalent clinical experience, driving skepticism amongst spine surgeons about the efficacy of synthetic products. This article in eCM Journal clearly outlines the excellent efficacy of Magne-tOs in both preclinical and clinical studies. It particularly highlights MagnetOs' submicron sur-face structure, which is designed to direct early wound healing toward a bone-forming pathway to support predictable healing and reliable fusion.'