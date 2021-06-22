checkAd

Zalando and Sephora Join Forces To Create an Unrivalled Online Prestige Beauty Experience for European Customers

Zalando and Sephora Join Forces To Create an Unrivalled Online Prestige Beauty Experience for European Customers

Zalando and Sephora Join Forces To Create an Unrivalled Online Prestige Beauty Experience for European Customers

  • Sephora becomes Zalando's strategic partner for prestige beauty
  • Sephora will bring its carefully curated assortment of several thousand exciting beauty products from more than 300 prestige and exclusive brands to Zalando, elevating the beauty proposition for millions of Zalando customers
  • Breakthrough cooperation brings together beauty and fashion to meet customers' lifestyle shopping expectations
  • Partnership will start with the launch in Germany in Q4 2021, to be extended to other European countries as of 2022


BERLIN / NEUILLY SUR SEINE, JUNE 22, 2021 // Zalando, Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, and Sephora, the world's leading omnichannel prestige beauty retailer, today announce the signature of a strategic partnership to create the ultimate online prestige beauty destination for millions of Zalando customers and reinvent how they shop beauty online.

The partnership brings together Zalando's unparalleled customer experience and deep ecommerce expertise with Sephora's carefully curated assortment of several thousand exciting beauty products from more than 300 prestige and exclusive brands, beauty expertise and marketing power in prestige beauty. Starting in Germany in Q4 2021, the partnership is set to be rolled out to other Zalando markets as of 2022.

Operating in 35 countries and 2,000 stores globally, including more than 1,000 in Europe, Sephora is the beauty industry's most renowned global innovator, with its cutting-edge curation of brands, including emerging categories like "Good for", and a vast community of beauty fans who love its editorialized offer. Zalando provides the most extensive assortment of more than 4000 loved fashion and lifestyle brands to 42 million active customers in 20 markets across Europe, paired with exceptional convenience in delivery, payments and returns. Together, Sephora and Zalando will create a new, innovative online Prestige Beauty experience for millions of Zalando customers, connecting Sephora's highly curated prestige beauty assortment to the Zalando platform.

