DGAP-News HAMBORNER REIT AG signs follow-on leases with new anchor tenants for all REAL locations

HAMBORNER REIT AG signs follow-on leases with new anchor tenants for all REAL locations

HAMBORNER REIT AG signs follow-on leases with new anchor tenants for all REAL locations

- Long-term leases signed with new food retailer anchor tenants in Mannheim (Globus), Celle (Kaufland) and Giessen

- Total rental space around 33,000 m² - Weighted average lease term 17.9 years

- Tenant and lessor investment to further enhance property quality and guarantee future viability of store locations

Duisburg, 22 June 2021 - Following abundant successes in its letting business in the first quarter of 2021, HAMBORNER REIT AG has gone on to sign further long-term follow-on leases for space currently used by the food retailer Real at its locations in Mannheim, Celle and Giessen.

In view of the ongoing restructuring of the hypermarket group Real, HAMBORNER was proactively exploring alternative uses for this space and began negotiations with potential new tenants for follow-on leases early on. As a result, a mutually satisfactory cancellation agreement was reached with the existing tenant Real, and leases with new and attractive anchor tenants in the food retail sector were signed at the same time.

At all three locations, it is intended that the necessary remodelling and modernisation work will be carried out in close coordination with the competent authorities to allow smooth handovers.

In the "Kurpfalz-Center" in Mannheim, HAMBORNER's largest retail property, the Globus Group has leased around 15,000 m² for a period of 20 years to set up a state-of-the-art convenience concept in the supermarket sector. Globus will also be using other areas in the property in addition to the space currently leased by Real. The lease is due to start in the second quarter of 2022. "In recent months we have worked with HAMBORNER REIT AG in good faith on a realignment for this retail centre, and we look forward to being able to integrate the Kurpfalz-Center into the Globus family as another established and highly attractive location," said Jochen Baab, Managing Director of Globus SB-Warenhaus.

