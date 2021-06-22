DGAP-News Nordex SE: Finnish bundle: the Nordex Group supplies turbines for 200 MW
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
- Project developer orders 35 N163/5.X turbines for four wind farms
- Premium Service contract with a term of 30 years
Hamburg, 22 June 2021. A Finnish wind farm developer has placed orders with the Nordex Group to supply N163/5.X turbines for four wind farms totalling 199.5 MW. The orders also
include a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 years.
The Nordex Group will supply the N163/5.X in the project-specific 5.7 MW operating mode on tubular steel towers, with a hub height of 148 and 159 metres.
The turbines for the bundle of wind farms are due to be supplied and installed in spring and summer 2022, with the final project being completed in late autumn of the same year.
The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
Contact person for press inquieries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com
22.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Wertpapier
