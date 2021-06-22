checkAd

DGAP-News Nordex SE: Finnish bundle: the Nordex Group supplies turbines for 200 MW

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.06.2021, 07:30   

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Finnish bundle: the Nordex Group supplies turbines for 200 MW

22.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Project developer orders 35 N163/5.X turbines for four wind farms
- Premium Service contract with a term of 30 years

Hamburg, 22 June 2021. A Finnish wind farm developer has placed orders with the Nordex Group to supply N163/5.X turbines for four wind farms totalling 199.5 MW. The orders also include a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 years.

The project names and the customer are undisclosed as per customer request.

The wind farms will be constructed in the interior of the mid-west of Finland as well as in the west of the country, near to the coast in the Ostrobothnia region.

The Nordex Group will supply the N163/5.X in the project-specific 5.7 MW operating mode on tubular steel towers, with a hub height of 148 and 159 metres.

The turbines for the bundle of wind farms are due to be supplied and installed in spring and summer 2022, with the final project being completed in late autumn of the same year.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press inquieries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com

 


22.06.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1210195

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1210195  22.06.2021 

