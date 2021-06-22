Hamburg, 22 June 2021. A Finnish wind farm developer has placed orders with the Nordex Group to supply N163/5.X turbines for four wind farms totalling 199.5 MW. The orders also include a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 years. The project names and the customer are undisclosed as per customer request. The wind farms will be constructed in the interior of the mid-west of Finland as well as in the west of the country, near to the coast in the Ostrobothnia region.

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Nordex SE: Finnish bundle: the Nordex Group supplies turbines for 200 MW 22.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Nordex Group will supply the N163/5.X in the project-specific 5.7 MW operating mode on tubular steel towers, with a hub height of 148 and 159 metres.

The turbines for the bundle of wind farms are due to be supplied and installed in spring and summer 2022, with the final project being completed in late autumn of the same year.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press inquieries:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116

fzander@nordex-online.com

22.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: info@nordex-online.com Internet: www.nordex-online.com ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1210195

End of News DGAP News Service

1210195 22.06.2021