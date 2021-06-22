McPhy opens a new industrial site in Grenoble and will increase its hydrogen station production capacity sevenfold

McPhy is continuing its transition to an industrial scale with a new hydrogen stations production site located in the heart of the Grenoble area and operational from March 2022

By increasing its manufacturing capacity to 150 stations per year, McPhy is providing a strategic answer to the future of the hydrogen mobility market

Significant operational and industrial synergies are expected, by bringing together research and innovation, engineering, production and support functions on a single site, allowing the optimization of project execution times and a better service to customers

This project will lead to the creation of over 100 new jobs in the Isère region once it achieves full output

La Motte-Fanjas, June 22, 2021 - 07:30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris: MCPHY – ISIN: FR0011742329), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and hydrogen stations), today announces that it is having a new industrial site dedicated to the development and mass production of hydrogen stations. Operational from March 2022, this new factory will bring together the research and innovation, engineering and production activities currently based in La Motte-Fanjas and Grenoble, as well as support functions. From 2022, the factory will multiply McPhy's hydrogen station manufacturing capacities sevenfold, from 20 to 150 units per year, and create over 100 direct jobs, at full load, in the Grenoble area. The Group is thus equipped with a particularly efficient platform to fluidify its industrial and logistical tool, which will optimize project execution times and the service provided to its customers.

Laurent Carme, CEO of McPhy, states: “This new industrial site marks an important milestone in McPhy's history and in our transition to industrial scale. McPhy has all the technological and industrial assets to serve a fast-growing hydrogen mobility market. This project will lead, in term, to the creation of over 100 jobs in the Grenoble region. I would like to thank the teams of McPhy for all the commitment they put, on a daily basis, into making this project a great success. I also warmly thank all the services of the French State and local authorities, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and Grenoble-Alpes Métropole, for their support in this venture for the energy transition and the reindustrialization of the territories”.