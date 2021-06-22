checkAd

McPhy opens a new industrial site in Grenoble and will increase its hydrogen station production capacity sevenfold

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 07:30  |  17   |   |   

  • McPhy is continuing its transition to an industrial scale with a new hydrogen stations production site located in the heart of the Grenoble area and operational from March 2022
  • By increasing its manufacturing capacity to 150 stations per year, McPhy is providing a strategic answer to the future of the hydrogen mobility market
  • Significant operational and industrial synergies are expected, by bringing together research and innovation, engineering, production and support functions on a single site, allowing the optimization of project execution times and a better service to customers
  • This project will lead to the creation of over 100 new jobs in the Isère region once it achieves full output

La Motte-Fanjas, June 22, 2021 - 07:30 am CEST McPhy (Euronext Paris: MCPHY – ISIN: FR0011742329), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and hydrogen stations), today announces that it is having a new industrial site dedicated to the development and mass production of hydrogen stations. Operational from March 2022, this new factory will bring together the research and innovation, engineering and production activities currently based in La Motte-Fanjas and Grenoble, as well as support functions. From 2022, the factory will multiply McPhy's hydrogen station manufacturing capacities sevenfold, from 20 to 150 units per year, and create over 100 direct jobs, at full load, in the Grenoble area. The Group is thus equipped with a particularly efficient platform to fluidify its industrial and logistical tool, which will optimize project execution times and the service provided to its customers.

Laurent Carme, CEO of McPhy, states: “This new industrial site marks an important milestone in McPhy's history and in our transition to industrial scale. McPhy has all the technological and industrial assets to serve a fast-growing hydrogen mobility market. This project will lead, in term, to the creation of over 100 jobs in the Grenoble region. I would like to thank the teams of McPhy for all the commitment they put, on a daily basis, into making this project a great success. I also warmly thank all the services of the French State and local authorities, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and Grenoble-Alpes Métropole, for their support in this venture for the energy transition and the reindustrialization of the territories”.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McPhy opens a new industrial site in Grenoble and will increase its hydrogen station production capacity sevenfold McPhy is continuing its transition to an industrial scale with a new hydrogen stations production site located in the heart of the Grenoble area and operational from March 2022By increasing its manufacturing capacity to 150 stations per year, McPhy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus