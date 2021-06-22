checkAd

CGG CGG Awarded Barents Sea Imaging Contract by Lundin Energy Norway

Paris, France – June 22, 2021

CGG has been awarded a major project by Lundin Energy Norway AS for the seismic imaging of an innovative simultaneous node and streamer 3D survey currently being acquired over a 3700 km2 area of the Nordkapp basin in the Barents Sea.

The survey combines TopSeis, the source-over-spread seismic technology developed by CGG in collaboration with Lundin, with the deployment of sparse ocean-bottom nodes. This configuration is designed to obtain a high-definition image of the sedimentary basins and accurately image the numerous salt flanks to improve the understanding of trap mechanisms, deformation and faulting near salt-sediment interfaces.

Capitalizing on CGG’s unrivalled experience in both TopSeis and OBN imaging, this high-end data will be processed at CGG’s Massy subsurface imaging center in France where its industry-leading proprietary velocity model building and depth imaging technologies, including CGG’s time-lag full-waveform inversion and full-waveform inversion imaging, will be deployed to derive an extremely accurate velocity model and ensure the best possible imaging results.

Peter Whiting, SVP, Geoscience, EAME, CGG, said: “This award builds on CGG’s successful technical partnership with Lundin which has spearheaded the development of several revolutionary new imaging concepts to address Lundin’s specific geological challenges. We look forward to delivering the high-definition images from this new survey that will provide an enhanced understanding of the complex geology of the Nordkapp Basin and enable Lundin to operate more efficiently and safely.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

