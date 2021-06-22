checkAd

Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Plant-Based Meal Helpers(TM) Product Line and Announces New U.S. Trading Symbol KOMOF

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo") announces the expansion of Komo's Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM line with the launch of Komo's Plant-Based BBQ Mushroom Lentil Taco …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo") announces the expansion of Komo's Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM line with the launch of Komo's Plant-Based BBQ Mushroom Lentil Taco Filling.

"Our Plant-based Meal Helpers line addresses three major trends: Plant-forward diets are more prevalent than ever before; consumers are cooking at home more often and looking for easier ways to bring dinner to the table; and the consistent demand for clean, wholesome ingredients and products. At Komo, we're on a mission to share the love of plant-based foods and make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table. All our products are uncompromisingly easy, wholesome and hearty to make plant-based eating more accessible through familiar favourites like our lasagna, shepherd's pie, bolognese sauce and now our taco filling," says Komo Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma.

Komo's new Taco Filling is made with 100% plant-based and wholesome ingredients including enoki mushrooms, lentils, carrots and pea protein cooked in a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Komo's easy taco filling is ready to serve and versatile as consumers just heat and use it as a taco stuffer, sandwich filler, nacho topper and more. Like all Komo products, the sauce is free from preservatives, artificial colours and flavours. Komo's taco filling is also free from gluten and soy ingredients.

Komo is targeting multi-serve plant-based dinners and entrees sub-categories with its Ready-to-Bake Classics and its Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM. All of Komo's products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, frozen for freshness and have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo's Ready-to-Bake Classics, include Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie, have garnered excellent consumer reviews, with over 60 - 5 star reviews from verified buyers on Komo's eCommerce website. Komo is continuously engaged in research and development of new products in its commercial kitchen and plans to launch another 5 new SKUs by the end of 2021.

The global frozen food industry is predicted to grow to $64.7 billion between 2020 and 2024, with the growth largely driven by plant-based foods, according to Technavio. In 2020, 56% of U.S. households purchased plant-based foods according to the Plant Based Foods Association.

Komo has changed its ticker on the OTC Markets in the United States to the symbol KOMOF as of June 21, 2021 and is in the process of upgrading its listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market.

About Komo

