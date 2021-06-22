Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 Gram in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 gram is approved for the following indication: as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe (≥ 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 gram approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Please note that Dr. Reddy’s Icosapent Ethyl Capsules is not approved for the following indication: as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization, and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adult patients with elevated triglyceride (TG) levels (≥ 150 mg/dL) and established cardiovascular disease or diabetes mellitus and two or more additional risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Limitations of Use: The effect of Icosapent Ethyl Capsules on the risk for pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined.

Dr. Reddy’s Icosapent Ethyl is available in 1 gram capsules in bottle count size of 120’s count.

Please click here to see the full prescribing information along with the approved indication for Dr. Reddy’s Icosapent Ethyl Capsules: https://www.drreddys.com/pi/icosapent-ethyl-1g-pi.pdf.

Important Safety Information: Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 Gram

What Important Information Should I Know About Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 Gram?

Icosapent Ethyl is associated with an increased risk of heart arrhythmias (atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter) requiring hospitalization

Potential allergic reactions in patients with fish and/or shellfish allergy

Please discontinue and seek medical attention if you experience any reactions

Icosapent Ethyl is associated with an increased risk of bleeding. The incidence of bleeding is greater in patients receiving concomitant antithrombotic medications, such as aspirin, clopidogrel, or warfarin

Who Should Not Use Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 Gram?

Icosapent Ethyl Capsules should not be used in patients with known hypersensitivity (e.g. anaphylactic reaction) to Icosapent Ethyl or any of its ingredients

What Should I Tell My Healthcare Provider Before Taking Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 Gram?

Before taking Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, tell your doctor if you:

Have diabetes

Have been diagnosed with low thyroid levels (hypothyroidism)

Have a known liver condition

Have a known pancreas condition

Have fish and/or shellfish allergies

Are pregnant, or planning to become pregnant

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed

Provide your doctor with a complete list of medications you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and dietary or herbal supplements. Icosapent Ethyl Capsules can interact with certain other medicines that you are taking.