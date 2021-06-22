checkAd

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Commencement of the 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 08:00  |  46   |   |   

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon”)

Commencement of the 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin


22 June 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2021 work programme, starting with operations at Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 (“Kyalla 117”) in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with our joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited (“Origin”).

On-site operations at Kyalla 117 have begun, with rigging up now complete, and clean-up operations resumed. These operations, if successful, will result in an extended production test (“EPT”) being carried out to determine the expected longer-term performance of the well.

Further details on the 2021 work programme, including proposed activity at Velkerri 76 and Amungee NW 1H, are set out below.

Kyalla 117

Kyalla Shale Play Summary

  • Liquids rich gas play, which has only been identified in the joint venture acreage.
  • Material play fairway > 3,000 km2 with multi TCF potential.
  • Liquids rich play with two prospective stacked targets in the gas window, and one in the oil window.  

Results to date

  • As announced on 19 January 2021, Origin submitted a notification of discovery and an initial report of discovery to the Northern Territory Government.
  • Unassisted gas flow rates ranging between 0.4-0.6 MMscf/d were recorded over seventeen hours, which are preliminary indications of well performance, and an EPT is required to determine the longer-term performance of Kyalla 117.

Velkerri 76

Velkerri Shale Play Summary

  • Largest play fairway in the Beetaloo with four prospective stacked targets.
  • Predominantly dry gas with OGIP > 500+ TCF.
  • Liquids rich gas fairways on basin flanks with multi TCF potential.
  • Multiple successful tests within the dry gas window (Amungee NW 1H, Tanumbrini1, Shenandoah 1A).

2021 work programme includes:

  • Targeting the Velkerri play along the south-eastern flank of the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, which is predicted to be in a liquids rich gas window.
  • Drill a vertical pilot well to acquire core, run logs and perform diagnostic fracture injection test data across the Velkerri.

Amungee NW 1H

Results to date

  • On 22 December 2016 Falcon announced that, following a 57-day EPT of the well, production averaged 1.10 MMscf/d.
  • On 15 February 2017 Falcon announced that Origin had submitted the Results of Evaluation of the Discovery and Preliminary Estimate of Petroleum in Place for the Amungee NW-1H Velkerri B Shale Gas Pool to the Northern Territory Government amounting to a gross contingent resource of 6.6 TCF, 1.46 TCF net to Falcon.

2021 work programme includes:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Commencement of the 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.(“Falcon”) Commencement of the 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin 22 June 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2021 work programme, starting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus