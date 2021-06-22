checkAd

Fnac Darty Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores in Switzerland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 08:02  |  50   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy
Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores in Switzerland

Geneva/Basel, Ivry, June 22nd, 2021. In late 2020, Fnac Suisse and Manor launched a test phase lasting several months for the rollout of Fnac shop-in-shops in four Manor stores (Chavannes, Monthey, Bienne and Vésenaz). Following this successful pilot phase, Fnac Darty and Manor are signing a partnership agreement aimed at deploying a total of 27 Fnac shop-in-shops within Manor before the end of the first half of 2022.

The new Fnac shop-in-shops at Manor, which will take the form of concessions with a surface area of up to 1,000 m², will provide customers with an unrivaled customer experience and product range. These new spaces will have a wide variety of products and services on offer, as well as the accompanying customer assistance, in the world of books, music, film, multimedia, gaming, telephony, photography, small domestic appliances and accessories.

In addition to the 4 shop-in-shops already up and running, Fnac spaces will open in 10 further Manor department stores in French-speaking Switzerland by the end of 2021(*) and in a further 13 across German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino in 2022(**), which will significantly strengthen the Fnac brand's presence in Switzerland. 2022 will also see the arrival of Fnac at the manor.ch online store, with thousands of products for sale on the newly created Marketplace.

In return, this partnership will mean that Manor stores and its online store manor.ch benefit from the expertise and commercial strength of Fnac Darty in the multimedia, entertainment products and small domestic appliances categories.

With this partnership, Fnac Darty aims to generate at least an additional €100 million in revenue in a full year, without having a material impact on the Group's free cash-flow objective, which is expected to be approximately €500 million for the 2021–2023 period, despite the investments associated with implementing the partnership.

Commenting on the partnership, Jérôme Gilg, Manor CEO said: "Fnac is a very skilled player in the market of multimedia, entertainment and electronic products. The results of the pilot phase in the four department stores were very promising. We are delighted to now extend this partnership to 27 shop-in-shops and to our online store. This will allow us to offer our customers a greater variety of products, advice and services and strengthen the appeal of Manor department stores. This partnership is an example of the perfect complementarity of these two strong retail brands and the added value that each brings to the customers of the other."

