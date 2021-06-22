checkAd

TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it to Opel and Vauxhall

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TOT) and Stellantis announce the renewal of their partnership for the next five years for the Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles brands. The two Groups are also opening a new chapter with its expansion to include Opel and Vauxhall. These global cooperation agreements now cover five core areas:

  • Increased collaboration in Research & Development, with common R&D objectives in terms of sustainable development and innovation, particularly in new forms of mobility, low-carbon or bio-sourced fuels, lubricants and fluids specially optimized for new electrified engines and their components, including batteries.
  • “First-fill” lubricants, with the supply of lubricants by TotalEnergies for vehicles produced in the factories of the five Stellantis Group brands concerned throughout the world.
  • Exclusive recommendation of Quartz lubricants in the after-sales and maintenance networks of the Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall brands. Approved repair specialists have access to TotalEnergies' high-tech motor oils, specifically developed for the engines of these five brands of vehicles, guaranteeing performance, reliability and fuel savings.
  • Automobile competition, with technical and sporting cooperation which will henceforth focus exclusively on the various electric and hybrid programmes launched by the brands:
    • Peugeot's return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA-World Endurance Championship in the Hypercar category for hybrid prototypes, with the design of batteries resulting from the collaboration between Peugeot Sport and TotalEnergies, through its subsidiary SAFT, as well as the development of specific fluids.
    • Continued support for the title holding team DS-TECHEETAH in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, an electric single-seater competition with the development of the Quartz EV Fluid range.
    • A new partnership with Opel Motorsport which launches the Opel Corsa-e Rally Cup, the first electric rally world cup
  • Mobility and EV charging are a new aspect of this partnership. Free2Move, the Mobility Brand of Stellantis, will use the network of charging stations operated by TotalEnergies for its car-sharing activity in Paris. Other proposals related to simpler electric mobility are also under consideration.

"We are proud of the renewed trust of our long-standing partner and are pleased to extend this collaboration to electric mobility and to the supply of lubricants for the Opel and Vauxhall brands." emphasises Alexis Vovk, President Marketing & Services at TotalEnergies. "By placing the customer more than ever at the heart of our strategies, this renewal illustrates the values shared by both groups: team spirit, performance and taste for innovation. This extended partnership also demonstrates our shared desire to make electric mobility accessible to all, thus putting our expertise at the service of our respective commitments to meet the climate challenge".

