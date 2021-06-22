"We are proud of the renewed trust of our long-standing partner and are pleased to extend this collaboration to electric mobility and to the supply of lubricants for the Opel and Vauxhall brands." emphasises Alexis Vovk, President Marketing & Services at TotalEnergies . "By placing the customer more than ever at the heart of our strategies, this renewal illustrates the values shared by both groups: team spirit, performance and taste for innovation. This extended partnership also demonstrates our shared desire to make electric mobility accessible to all, thus putting our expertise at the service of our respective commitments to meet the climate challenge".

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TOT) and Stellantis announce the renewal of their partnership for the next five years for the Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles brands. The two Groups are also opening a new chapter with its expansion to include Opel and Vauxhall. These global cooperation agreements now cover five core areas:

TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it to Opel and Vauxhall

