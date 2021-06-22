checkAd

Savosolar strengthens its presence in France and establishes Branch Office in Paris

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement                            22 June 2021 at 8.15 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar Oyj has established a Branch Office in Paris to strengthen its presence in the most active European market for large solar thermal systems France, where the company already has a leading market position.

The role of the French Branch Office is to be a local contact point, to increase Savosolar's presence and visibility in France and to support cooperation with both customers and suppliers.

The parent company Savosolar Oyj enters into commercial project agreements and implements deliveries, as well as taking responsibility for projects, as before.

Registration in France also makes it easier and faster to handle administrative matters related to projects. No staff will be transferred from the parent company to the French Branch Office.

France is investing heavily in the introduction of clean thermal energy to replace carbon-intensive heat production, which is harmful to the environment and people. Savosolar has supplied, and is currently supplying, France with efficient systems for both district heating and industrial process heating solutions.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

About Savosolar
Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-604 22 55.





