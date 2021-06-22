Savosolar strengthens its presence in France and establishes Branch Office in Paris

Savosolar Oyj has established a Branch Office in Paris to strengthen its presence in the most active European market for large solar thermal systems France, where the company already has a leading market position.

The role of the French Branch Office is to be a local contact point, to increase Savosolar's presence and visibility in France and to support cooperation with both customers and suppliers.

The parent company Savosolar Oyj enters into commercial project agreements and implements deliveries, as well as taking responsibility for projects, as before.

Registration in France also makes it easier and faster to handle administrative matters related to projects. No staff will be transferred from the parent company to the French Branch Office.

France is investing heavily in the introduction of clean thermal energy to replace carbon-intensive heat production, which is harmful to the environment and people. Savosolar has supplied, and is currently supplying, France with efficient systems for both district heating and industrial process heating solutions.

