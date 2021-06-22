DGAP-News: Golding Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Funds/Funds Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Golding holds first closing of its first dedicated buyout co-investment fund at 161 million euros 22.06.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fast capital deployment: 40 per cent of the fund already deployed in ten transactions, further investments imminent

Defensive investment strategy through multi-dimensional diversification and focus on resilient sectors in Europe and North America

Target returns of 13-15 per cent mainly driven by underlying company growth

Munich, 22 June 2021 - Golding Capital Partners has reported the first closing for its co-investment fund "Golding Buyout Co-Investment 2020", with capital commitments of 161 million euros. The asset manager for alternative investments has thus been able to place three quarters of the target volume of 200 million euros with investors - primarily pension funds and insurance companies - within just a few months. With its first dedicated buyout co-investment fund Golding is seamlessly following on from the fund-raising success of previous buyout products. At the beginning of the year "Golding Buyout 2018" held its final close with a record volume of 375 million euros.

"Golding Buyout Co-Investment 2020" continues to pursue the investment strategy launched back in 2015, with a focus on companies with proven business models in defensive sectors, such as health and technology, with conservative capital structures in Europe and North America. Despite this defensive orientation, the fund aspires to a net target IRR of 13-15 per cent. The final closing is scheduled for the end of 2021.

"In spite of the general yield compression, we believe that we can still identify attractive investments for our investors. We are constructing a hand-picked portfolio of companies with sustainable growth - both organic and through buy-and-build strategies. One of our earlier investments has accelerated their growth strategy with our investment and is already involved in advanced discussions regarding a possible IPO, thus providing early proof of the attractiveness of our investment strategy," comments Daniel Boege, Partner and Head of Buyout at Golding.