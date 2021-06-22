checkAd

DGAP-News Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUTOX EXHIBITS POTENT ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES

Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUTOX EXHIBITS POTENT ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES

22.06.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUTOX EXHIBITS POTENT ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES

Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 22nd, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce major breakthrough advances in its pre-clinical research program on its AccuTOX (free AccumTM or AccumTM variants) molecules as potent anti-cancer agents.

The AccumTM technology platform is very efficient at enhancing intracellular delivery of proteins of pharmacological interests such as ADCs or vaccine antigens. Defence's scientific team recently identified a novel function for the use of "free" AccumTM and its recently developed variants as anti-cancer molecules.

"The AccumTM technology platform is displaying multiple targets in its versatility. You can use it with ADCs or any other protein of interest such as vaccine antigens to enhance their intracellular delivery to target cells. We additionally discovered that when delivered without direct linking onto protein, the AccumTM moiety behaves as a toxic "bullet" to cancer cells. Such discovery re-enforces the idea that AccumTM can be exploited for various applications without the need to develop other unrelated molecules." said Sebastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

The Defence team engineered a large library of AccumTM variants (over 50 so far). They are currently being testing for their therapeutic efficacy against breast, colon, melanoma and lymphoma cancers. In addition, a new strategy is currently being developed to engineer an "intelligent" Poly-AccuTOX molecule (a chain of various AccuTOX molecules) capable of selectively killing a wide range of cancer cells without collateral side effects.

