checkAd

DGAP-News Noratis AG: Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.06.2021, 08:30  |  16   |   |   

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
Noratis AG: Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen

22.06.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen

Eschborn, 22 June 2021 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") enters the real estate market in Bremen, thereby already developing the third new location in 2021. The leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany had previously already purchased properties in Münster and Gelsenkirchen (both North Rhine-Westphalia) and, moreover, extended its stock in Celle (Lower Saxony).

The real estate portfolio now acquired in Bremen includes a total of 60 residential units with a total living space of around 3,700 m² as well as 20 garage and 48 outdoor parking spaces. The properties built in 1994 and 1995 consist of an apartment building with 48 apartments and 6 semi-detached houses. The transaction was brokered by Angermann Investment Advisory AG.

Bremen is the economic, cultural and educational centre of the metropolitan region Northwest. The eleventh largest German city has a positive population growth and a dynamic rental price development. The residential properties acquired by Noratis AG are located in the neighbouring Bremen districts of Farge and Blumenthal. Both districts have a good connection to the road network and public transportation, attractive shopping possibilities and nearby schools and kindergartens.

Leopold Stolberg, Head of Investment of Noratis AG: "Apart from the expansion of existing portfolios, we are also permanently developing new locations. With the purchase in Bremen we, moreover, enlarge our portfolio in the metropolitan region Northwest - an attractive growth region, in which we intend to make further acquisitions."

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 (0)69 905 505 51
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main


22.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1210269

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1210269  22.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210269&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNoratis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Noratis AG: Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate Noratis AG: Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen 22.06.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Noratis acquires real estate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER expects to receive irrevocable offer to conclude an investor agreement ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Strategische Technologiepartnerschaft mit der Novartis AG im Kampf gegen ...
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest intends to acquire the digital advertising platform Smaato from Shanghai ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance startet Prozess zur EUR-Anleihen-Refinanzierung
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Launches First Stage of New Wiredrawing Equipment at Beloretsk Metallurgical ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG setzt starken Wachstumskurs fort: Konzernumsatz von knapp EUR 20 Mio. per Mai ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis erwirbt Immobilienportfolio in Bremen (deutsch)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis erwirbt Immobilienportfolio in Bremen
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt 0,50 Euro Dividende je Aktie (deutsch)
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.50 per share
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt 0,50 Euro Dividende je Aktie
14.06.21
Noratis: Analysten rechnen mit einer Gewinnverdopplung
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG verkauft 126 Wohneinheiten in Mölln und Ratzeburg (deutsch)
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG verkauft 126 Wohneinheiten in Mölln und Ratzeburg
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG sells 126 residential units in Mölln and Ratzeburg
02.06.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG erweitert Immobilienportfolio in Celle um 82 Wohneinheiten (deutsch)