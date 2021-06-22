checkAd

Capgemini Press Release// 60% of industrial 5G early adopters are already realizing improved operational efficiencies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 08:30  |  35   |   |   

60% of industrial 5G early adopters are already realizing improved operational efficiencies

5G features have matched or exceeded expectations for majority of early adopters and organizations are optimistic about the opportunities that it offers, according to the Capgemini Research Institute

Paris, June 22, 2021 – According to Accelerating the 5G Industrial Revolution: State of 5G and edge in industrial operations report released today by the Capgemini Research Institute, industrial 5G adoption is still at the ideation and planning stages, with only 30% of industrial organizations having moved to the pilot stage or beyond. This means there is a huge window of opportunity for telcos and those industrial organizations that are yet to make a move.


Signaling a paradigm shift, 40% of industrial organizations surveyed expect to roll out 5G at scale at a single site within two years, and the experience of early adopters could persuade others to make the move. 5G trials and early implementations are delivering strong business benefits, with 60% of early adopters saying that 5G has helped to realize higher operational efficiency, while 43% saying they have experienced increased flexibility.

The study also found that industrial organizations are optimistic that 5G will drive revenues by enabling the introduction of new products, services, and business models. In fact, 51% of industrial organizations plan to leverage 5G to offer new products, and 60% plan to offer new services enabled by 5G.  

Furthermore, industrial organizations are aware of the role of edge computing in their 5G initiatives and view it as essential to realizing the full potential of 5G. 64% of organizations plan to adopt 5G-based edge computing services within three years, driven by the increased performance, reliability, data security and privacy it offers. More than a third of industrial organizations across sectors surveyed prefer to deploy private 5G networks, with interest in private 5G networks led by the semiconductor and high-tech sector (50%), followed by aerospace and defense (46%).

