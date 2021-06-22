checkAd

CSR Eramet once again in the top 3 of the 2021 Mining and Metals European ranking published by Vigeo-Eiris

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 08:30  |  17   |   |   

Paris, June 22, 2021, 8.30 am

PRESS RELEASE

CSR: Eramet once again in the top 3 of the 2021 Mining and Metals European ranking published by Vigeo-Eiris

  • 3rd company among the 44 companies in the European mining and metals panel of Vigeo-Eiris1, with an "Advanced" performance level.
  • Overall score of 66/100 which places Eramet in the 1st decile as in the previous assessment carried out in 2019.
  • Progression of the rating in the area of human resources, human rights and community relations (Social).
    • These exemplary results, achieved despite the health crisis, attest to the commitment of our teams to serving our stakeholders, particularly the host communities.

As a global mining and metallurgical group, Eramet has just included its purpose in its statutes: Become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.
In support of this ambition, the sustainable development approach of the Group is a key pillar of its strategy. Formulated in its 2018-2023 CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Roadmap, it brings together thirteen measurable goals to be achieved and is organized around three axes – commitment to people, commitment to responsible economy, and commitment to the planet.

In 2020, with a CSR index performance of 102 (target 1002), Eramet's actions in terms of workplace safety, employee development, community relations, reducing our carbon footprint, the circular economy, business ethics, human rights and biodiversity preservation were in line with the target. The overall score of 66/100 awarded by Vigeo-Eiris confirms the constant progress of the Group's extra-financial performance over the past three years.

Virginie de Chassey, Executive Senior Vice-President of Sustainability & Corporate Engagement, said: “Eramet is once again on the podium of the most virtuous companies in terms of CSR in the European mining and metallurgical sector according to Vigeo-Eiris. In a context made difficult at times by the health situation, we have continued our projects with the same dynamism and the same high standards. This collective result demonstrates the unwavering commitment of our teams around the world and our ability to continuously improve.”

1 Vigeo-Eiris: extra-financial rating agency and subsidiary of Moody's Corporation
2 The value 100 indicates the validation of all the targets of the year

Calendar

28/07/2021: Publication of 2021 half-year results

25/10/2021: Publication of 2021 third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential activities, including lithium and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs more than 13,000 people in 20 countries, with turnover of more than €3.5 billion in 2020.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com

   
   
INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com


 

 

  		PRESS CONTACT

 

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com


 

Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CSR Eramet once again in the top 3 of the 2021 Mining and Metals European ranking published by Vigeo-Eiris Paris, June 22, 2021, 8.30 am PRESS RELEASE CSR: Eramet once again in the top 3 of the 2021 Mining and Metals European ranking published by Vigeo-Eiris 3rd company among the 44 companies in the European mining and metals panel of Vigeo-Eiris1, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus