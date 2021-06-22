As a global mining and metallurgical group, Eramet has just included its purpose in its statutes: Become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together. In support of this ambition, the sustainable development approach of the Group is a key pillar of its strategy. Formulated in its 2018-2023 CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Roadmap, it brings together thirteen measurable goals to be achieved and is organized around three axes – commitment to people, commitment to responsible economy, and commitment to the planet.

CSR: Eramet once again in the top 3 of the 2021 Mining and Metals European ranking published by Vigeo-Eiris

In 2020, with a CSR index performance of 102 (target 1002), Eramet's actions in terms of workplace safety, employee development, community relations, reducing our carbon footprint, the circular economy, business ethics, human rights and biodiversity preservation were in line with the target. The overall score of 66/100 awarded by Vigeo-Eiris confirms the constant progress of the Group's extra-financial performance over the past three years.

Virginie de Chassey, Executive Senior Vice-President of Sustainability & Corporate Engagement, said: “Eramet is once again on the podium of the most virtuous companies in terms of CSR in the European mining and metallurgical sector according to Vigeo-Eiris. In a context made difficult at times by the health situation, we have continued our projects with the same dynamism and the same high standards. This collective result demonstrates the unwavering commitment of our teams around the world and our ability to continuously improve.”

1 Vigeo-Eiris: extra-financial rating agency and subsidiary of Moody's Corporation

2 The value 100 indicates the validation of all the targets of the year

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential activities, including lithium and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs more than 13,000 people in 20 countries, with turnover of more than €3.5 billion in 2020.

