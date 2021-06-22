checkAd

Aino Health AB (publ) Aino Health expands its offering and signs partner agreement with the health-tech company Zebrain

Aino Health helps companies and organizations to create a healthy workplace culture, engaged employees, and to reduce sickness-related absences. The company’s SaaS solution helps the organizations to raise their leadership to a new level with a positive impact on the well-being of the employees, as well as on the organization.

Aino Health now expands its offering, and ecosystem, through the new partnership with the health-tech company Zebrain.

Zebrain is the first platform in Sweden for online coaching and will be a part of Aino Health’s ecosystem of add-on services included in the SaaS solution HealthManager. Zebrain’s offering complements Aino Health’s value offering with its methods and platform for online coaching which decreases sickness-related absences faster and more efficiently. The partnership is also a natural step as both companies target the same customer segments.

"Zebrain is a -good addition to Aino Health’s comprehensive offering of decreasing sickness-related absences. The employees’ wellbeing is an important factor when it comes to building successful organizations and with Zebrain’s online coaching offering, we strengthen our platform HealthManager even further", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

About Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.





