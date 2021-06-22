Aino Health helps companies and organizations to create a healthy workplace culture, engaged employees, and to reduce sickness-related absences. The company’s SaaS solution helps the organizations to raise their leadership to a new level with a positive impact on the well-being of the employees, as well as on the organization.

Aino Health now expands its offering, and ecosystem, through the new partnership with the health-tech company Zebrain.



Zebrain is the first platform in Sweden for online coaching and will be a part of Aino Health’s ecosystem of add-on services included in the SaaS solution HealthManager. Zebrain’s offering complements Aino Health’s value offering with its methods and platform for online coaching which decreases sickness-related absences faster and more efficiently. The partnership is also a natural step as both companies target the same customer segments.