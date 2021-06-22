checkAd

As a World First, Nouveau Monde Has Signed a Collaboration Agreement with Caterpillar for the Development of a Zero-Emission Solution for the Matawinie Mine

22.06.2021, 09:00  |  36   |   |   

  • Nouveau Monde and Caterpillar have signed an agreement pursuant to which Caterpillar will develop, test and produce Cat “zero-emission machines” for the Matawinie graphite mining project in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec, Canada
  • The collaboration between the companies focuses on Nouveau Monde’s goal to fully power the site with zero carbon footprint renewable energy
  • Nouveau Monde and Caterpillar are committed to supporting the mining industry’s move toward a more sustainable future
  • Nouveau Monde’s intended all-electric fleet will be complemented by its access to clean and attractively priced hydro-electricity
  • Nouveau Monde is on track to provide its potential client base with high-quality, green and carbon-neutral battery anode material

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSXV : NOU; Frankfurt : NM9A) and Caterpillar Inc. (“Caterpillar”) (NYSE: CAT) are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement pursuant to which Caterpillar will develop, test and produce Cat “zero-emission machines” for the Matawinie graphite mine with a view to becoming the exclusive supplier of an all-electric mining fleet for deployment at Nouveau Monde’s Matawinie mine by 2028.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: “I recall our first meeting with Caterpillar some two years ago, outlining our vision of a zero-emission mine in Québec. Our commitment to this vision has taken us to this very important moment, not only for Nouveau Monde, but for the global mining industry as a whole. Today, alongside Caterpillar, which in my opinion is the most trusted and reputable supplier of heavy-mining equipment worldwide, we can bring the zero-emission machines vision into reality.

I think it is remarkable that Nouveau Monde, as a representative for the new style green resources industry, is part of spearheading the electrification of the industry, by collaborating with Caterpillar.”

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, added: “We are proud to be a driving force for our peers as we strive to electrify our operations to meet our carbon neutrality commitments while maintaining the productivity and efficiency standards of our mining operations. Even more gratifying and important to our corporate mission is that our project can serve as a springboard for the future of the mining industry by collaborating with Caterpillar on these cutting-edge technologies.”

