Musk Metals Outlines Upcoming Exploration on Its Portfolio of Highly Prospetive Lithium Projects

is pleased to announce multiple upcoming 2021 work programs on its highly prospective portfolio of 100% owned Lithium projects throughout world class mining camps in Canada.

Musk Metals’ 100% owned Elon Lithium project spans over 245 hectares in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships of Quebec, strategically located approximately 600 meters northeast of the Lithium Amérique du Nord (“North American”) project (formerly Mine Québec Lithium), which produced over 907,000 tonnes of material, at 1.40% Li2O from 1955 to 1965 (Boily et al, 1989). The Elon lithium property has excellent infrastructure support with road network, railway, electricity, water, and trained manpower available locally with active lithium exploration and mining projects in the vicinity.

There are several historical and currently active lithium and molybdenum prospects/mines located approximately 3 km to 20 km from the property such as:

Lithium Amérique du Nord (now closed mine Quebec Lithium, which was formerly owned by RB Energy 600m to the south)

Authier Lithium (owned by Sayona Mining of Australia located 30 km west)

Valor Lithium, Duval Lithium, Lacorne Lithium, International Lithium, Vallee Lithium, and Moly Hill.



Musk Metals has started a two-phase exploration work program includes data compilation, geological mapping, trenching and sampling in Phase 1 followed by diamond drilling and metallurgical testing in Phase 2. The Company has recently completed a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey conducted by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. that identified magnetic anomalies in preliminary data.

“Elon” Claim Map and Adjacent Properties

The survey consisted of traverse lines oriented N015 to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological strike, and with a 50m line spacing. Control lines were flown perpendicular to traverse lines and at a 500 m line spacing with a total survey distance of 205 l-km. The closely spaced flight lines and low flying high resolution magnetic survey comissioned by Musk Metals will vector future exploration efforts to those areas of high merit.