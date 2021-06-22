checkAd

Nokia increases choice and flexibility for employees following COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 09:00  |  32   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia increases choice and flexibility for employees following COVID-19

  • Nokia is strengthening its existing flexible working practices, rethinking office spaces, and investing in technology to enable increased collaboration, following its experiences during COVID-19.
  • Around 26,000 employees responded to a company-wide survey about their remote working experience during, and working preferences after, the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • New guidelines, effective 1 January 2022, provide flexibility for employees to work up to three days a week remotely, as well as increased support for flexible working hours and fully virtual working.
  • Flexible working practices reflect Nokia’s open, fearless, and empowered cultural essentials and support inclusion and equal opportunity, while retaining productivity.

22 June 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today announced that it is strengthening its flexible working practices following the COVID-19 pandemic.


The updated guidelines, which apply to all Nokia employees and are planned to come into effect 1 January 2022, will provide flexibility for employees to work up to three days a week remotely, as well as increased support for flexible working hours and fully virtual working. Nokia’s existing COVID-19 work from home policy remains in effect globally until the end of 2021.

The guidelines have been created based on learnings from COVID-19 experiences, direct feedback from Nokia employees and to ensure that company ways of working reflect Nokia’s open, fearless and empowered cultural essentials. Workplace flexibility is also recognized as a key enabler of diversity that allows Nokia employees to manage their different work and personal needs in an environment of trust and accountability.

Feedback from employees was captured through a company-wide survey, conducted at the end of 2020, to guide Nokia’s post-pandemic planning. Roughly 26,000 Nokia employees responded to the survey about working preferences post pandemic. 91% of respondents felt that they had retained or increased their productivity during their time working from home. On average, respondents said they want to work two to three days per week remotely, up from an average of two days before the pandemic, with 81% still preferring to come into the office for at least some of the time during their working week to collaborate and connect with colleagues.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia increases choice and flexibility for employees following COVID-19 Press Release Nokia increases choice and flexibility for employees following COVID-19 Nokia is strengthening its existing flexible working practices, rethinking office spaces, and investing in technology to enable increased collaboration, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus