Nokia increases choice and flexibility for employees following COVID-19



The updated guidelines, which apply to all Nokia employees and are planned to come into effect 1 January 2022, will provide flexibility for employees to work up to three days a week remotely, as well as increased support for flexible working hours and fully virtual working. Nokia’s existing COVID-19 work from home policy remains in effect globally until the end of 2021.

The guidelines have been created based on learnings from COVID-19 experiences, direct feedback from Nokia employees and to ensure that company ways of working reflect Nokia’s open, fearless and empowered cultural essentials. Workplace flexibility is also recognized as a key enabler of diversity that allows Nokia employees to manage their different work and personal needs in an environment of trust and accountability.

Feedback from employees was captured through a company-wide survey, conducted at the end of 2020, to guide Nokia’s post-pandemic planning. Roughly 26,000 Nokia employees responded to the survey about working preferences post pandemic. 91% of respondents felt that they had retained or increased their productivity during their time working from home. On average, respondents said they want to work two to three days per week remotely, up from an average of two days before the pandemic, with 81% still preferring to come into the office for at least some of the time during their working week to collaborate and connect with colleagues.