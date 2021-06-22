Updates in dLab’s platform improve grid condition assessment

Cleantech company Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) releases smaller, but significant improvements to the data analytics platform dInsight. By focusing on the divergences and patterns in trends over time and not just incident data, the user can faster form an impression of the grids’ condition.

Visualizing incidents over time is one of the main features of dLab’s data analytics platform dInsight. A powerful visual tool for grid analytics, dInsight is set up to support the decision-making processes in grid operations. The new update allows the user to see patterns and divergences over specific periods of time and thus get a sense of the incidents’ occurrence in a quick and easy way. Using a calendar-view to present episodes is a natural way to interpret events.