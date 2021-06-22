checkAd

Commerce Resources Corp. Update on the Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate Metallurgical Program for the Ashram Deposit

Autor: Accesswire
22.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its metallurgical program to produce samples of mixed rare earth …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its metallurgical program to produce samples of mixed rare earth carbonate (mixed REC) concentrate to satisfy several requests by global processors. Due to additional third-party sample requests, the Company has expanded the size of the program and will now produce approximately 2.5 kg of mixed REC, an increase over the initial 1.1 kg targeted.

The mixed REC concentrate is being produced from the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit using the conventional recovery flowsheet developed at Hazen Research in CO, USA, which results in high grade monazite concentrate exceeding 40% rare earth oxide (REO). The flotation concentrate, generated from the 2015 pilot program, has now been processed through the HCl leach circuit, in several 50 kg batches, as well as through the subsequent magnetic circuit (Wet High Intensity). Assays are pending on the monazite concentrate (magnetic fraction); however, preliminary data indicates a grade of 40+% REO has been achieved as targeted.

The monazite concentrate will now be processed through a sulphuric acid pot digestion to convert the monazite to rare earth sulphates which are then dissolved in a water leach. The leach liquor is treated by solvent extraction (SX) to reject thorium followed by SX to purify and concentrate the rare earth elements (REEs). Mixed RECs high in NdPr are precipitated from the SX strip liquor.

In the rare earth industry, a mixed REC concentrate is typically viewed as the initial marketable product in the rare earth element value chain. A mixed REC is readily saleable as it is the most common feedstock to REE solvent extraction facilities globally, which separate each individual REE and allow for them to be individually refined into marketable products and disseminated throughout downstream value-chains. In addition to producing a mixed REC, the Company also intends to evaluate partial separations as part of the Prefeasibility Study (PFS). A partial separation will allow for a marketable NdPr oxide product to be produced, in addition to a Ce-La product and a mixed Sm-Eu-Gd + heavy REE product, thereby unlocking additional value while not adding significant technical risk and CAPEX to the flowsheet by pursuing full separation of all 15 REOs.

