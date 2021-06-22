Commerce Resources Corp. Update on the Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate Metallurgical Program for the Ashram Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its metallurgical program to produce samples of mixed rare earth …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its metallurgical program to produce samples of mixed rare earth carbonate (mixed REC) concentrate to satisfy several requests by global processors. Due to additional third-party sample requests, the Company has expanded the size of the program and will now produce approximately 2.5 kg of mixed REC, an increase over the initial 1.1 kg targeted. The mixed REC concentrate is being produced from the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit using the conventional recovery flowsheet developed at Hazen Research in CO, USA, which results in high grade monazite concentrate exceeding 40% rare earth oxide (REO). The flotation concentrate, generated from the 2015 pilot program, has now been processed through the HCl leach circuit, in several 50 kg batches, as well as through the subsequent magnetic circuit (Wet High Intensity). Assays are pending on the monazite concentrate (magnetic fraction); however, preliminary data indicates a grade of 40+% REO has been achieved as targeted.