Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt: 5XFA) is pleased to provide a corporate update as it nears its 6 month trading anniversary, showcasing its transformation from a small-scale asset to a near-term producer on the cusp of mining operations and reaching 1,000,000 ounces.

Early History

In May of 2019, Gold Mountain (formerly Bayshore Minerals Inc.) acquired the property from Equinox Gold Corp ("Equinox") for $10M, with a $1M deposit and a $9M interest-free promissory note. The asset had 127,000m of historical drilling, was located on an all-season highway near Merritt, British Columbia and had an M-199 mine permit. When the Elk Gold Project (the "Elk Gold Project") was mining high-grade ore in 2012, it ran into operational challenges and a soft gold market which led to the asset being put into care and maintenance. The Gold Mountain team saw an opportunity to leverage their strong BC mining operations experience and were confident in their ability to expand the mineral resource, amend the mining permit and get the project back into production.

Progress since public listing

Since listing on December 31, 2020 the Company has:

January - Established cost certainty through its mining partnership with Nhwelmen-Lake LP which establishes fixed costs for construction, mining and highway haulage.

Signed an Ore Purchase Agreement with New Gold Inc. to sell its ore to New Gold's New Afton Mine located 133Km from the Elk Gold Project.

Closed a $10M, oversubscribed private placement with lead order from Crescat Capital.

Engaged JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS") to complete a pre-feasibility study which will validate the open pit mine plan contemplated in Years 1-3 and transition into an underground mining and open-pit hybrid scenario in Year 4.

Completed its Phase 1, 8,700m Drill Program with grades reaching 124 g/t au.

Received its Notice of Departure ("NOD") from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation to begin mine construction. The NOD included authorization for upgrades to haul roads, lay down areas and construction of site offices. The NOD also included permission for a gravel borrow which will allow the company to begin waste rock mining in Pit 2 while waiting for the M-199 mining permit amendment and dewatering of existing pits.

Announced a 49% increase in the total mineral resources to 651,000 ounces grading 6.1 g/t Au in the Measured & Indicated categories and 159,000 ounces grading 4.8 g/t Au in the Inferred category with an effective date of May 1, 2021.

Announced the conclusions of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment with an after-tax NPV 5% of C$231M, with a 19,000 oz annual production (Years 1-3) expanding to 65,000 oz of production (Years 4-11)

Completed its $3M property payment to Equinox which was one of largest perceived risks surrounding the project.

Received its Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, to review the document's terms and provide comments prior to receiving its final permit.

Began mine Construction with Nhwelmen Lake LP

Initiatives for the remainder of 2021