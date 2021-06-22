checkAd

Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021

Autor: Accesswire
22.06.2021, 09:05  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt: 5XFA) is pleased to provide a corporate update as it nears its 6 month trading anniversary, showcasing …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt: 5XFA) is pleased to provide a corporate update as it nears its 6 month trading anniversary, showcasing its transformation from a small-scale asset to a near-term producer on the cusp of mining operations and reaching 1,000,000 ounces.

Early History

In May of 2019, Gold Mountain (formerly Bayshore Minerals Inc.) acquired the property from Equinox Gold Corp ("Equinox") for $10M, with a $1M deposit and a $9M interest-free promissory note. The asset had 127,000m of historical drilling, was located on an all-season highway near Merritt, British Columbia and had an M-199 mine permit. When the Elk Gold Project (the "Elk Gold Project") was mining high-grade ore in 2012, it ran into operational challenges and a soft gold market which led to the asset being put into care and maintenance. The Gold Mountain team saw an opportunity to leverage their strong BC mining operations experience and were confident in their ability to expand the mineral resource, amend the mining permit and get the project back into production.

Progress since public listing

Since listing on December 31, 2020 the Company has:

  • January - Established cost certainty through its mining partnership with Nhwelmen-Lake LP which establishes fixed costs for construction, mining and highway haulage.
  • January - Signed an Ore Purchase Agreement with New Gold Inc. to sell its ore to New Gold's New Afton Mine located 133Km from the Elk Gold Project.
  • February - Closed a $10M, oversubscribed private placement with lead order from Crescat Capital.
  • February - Engaged JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS") to complete a pre-feasibility study which will validate the open pit mine plan contemplated in Years 1-3 and transition into an underground mining and open-pit hybrid scenario in Year 4.
  • March - Completed its Phase 1, 8,700m Drill Program with grades reaching 124 g/t au.
  • April - Received its Notice of Departure ("NOD") from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation to begin mine construction. The NOD included authorization for upgrades to haul roads, lay down areas and construction of site offices. The NOD also included permission for a gravel borrow which will allow the company to begin waste rock mining in Pit 2 while waiting for the M-199 mining permit amendment and dewatering of existing pits.
  • May - Announced a 49% increase in the total mineral resources to 651,000 ounces grading 6.1 g/t Au in the Measured & Indicated categories and 159,000 ounces grading 4.8 g/t Au in the Inferred category with an effective date of May 1, 2021.
  • May - Announced the conclusions of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment with an after-tax NPV5% of C$231M, with a 19,000 oz annual production (Years 1-3) expanding to 65,000 oz of production (Years 4-11)
  • May - Completed its $3M property payment to Equinox which was one of largest perceived risks surrounding the project.
  • June - Received its Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, to review the document's terms and provide comments prior to receiving its final permit.
  • June - Began mine Construction with Nhwelmen Lake LP

Initiatives for the remainder of 2021

Seite 1 von 4
Gold Mountain Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021 VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt: 5XFA) is pleased to provide a corporate update as it nears its 6 month trading anniversary, showcasing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Alset EHome International Inc. will Deliver First 20 EHomes with Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls ...
Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing
Silver Elephant Starts 2,000-Meter Drilling Program at the Pulacayo Silver Project in Bolivia
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of First Drill Rig at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project ...
TLSS Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Salson Logistics, Inc.
Green Stream Holdings Takes Manhattan as Equity Partner with Intelligent Operational Technology ...
Northern Dynasty Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$14.5 Million
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Gold Mountain Signs Letter of Intent with New Gold to Increase its Tonnage Limit in its Ore Purchase Agreement
17.06.21
Gold Mountain Signs Letter of Intent with New Gold to Increase its Tonnage Limit in its Ore Purchase Agreement
10.06.21
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
10.06.21
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
08.06.21
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
08.06.21
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
03.06.21
Gold Mountain Executes Three MOU's with Indigenous Communities Surrounding the Elk Gold Project
03.06.21
Gold Mountain Executes Three MOU’s with Indigenous Communities Surrounding the Elk Gold Project
27.05.21
Gold Mountain Updates Project Economics at the Elk Gold Project
27.05.21
Gold Mountain Updates Project Economics at the Elk Gold Project