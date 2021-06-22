- The myCardio service designed by Veritas Intercontinental, a company focused on the study of genetic predisposition, includes all genes recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA), analyzing 100 genes based on their relationship with different hereditary heart diseases.

- Genetics allows the study of risk related to hereditary cardiovascular disease, with special relevance in cardiomyopathies, arrhythmias and vascular involvement syndromes that may involve risk of sudden death.

- Genetic diagnosis allows the patient to be referred to a specialist of the cardiological pathology detected, allowing appropriate management of the patient and genetic counseling for family members.

MADRID, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We have recently witnessed, once again, a professional athlete suffering a cardiovascular attack during a match. This type of incidence and the possible fatal consequences result from an individual's genetic makeup. Genetic science now makes it possible to know whether a person has an elevated risk to suffer this type of cardiovascular accident and to avoid one of the main causes of death in the world, with more than 17 million deaths each year.

The role of genetics as a diagnostic element has been fundamental for several years, as Dr. Izquierdo, Chief Medical Officer of Veritas Intercontinental, says: "Sudden cardiac death (SCD) is mainly due to coronary pathologies, especially in patients over 40 years old, but in younger patients, such as many high-performance professional athletes, the contribution of genetic factors to the pathogenesis of SCD is a key factor, since we usually find a clear pattern of family inheritance at its origin, such as cardiomyopathies or channelopathies".

To help in the detection and prevention of Cardio Vascular Disease (CVD), Veritas Intercontinental offers the myCardio genetic service, an innovative Exome sequencing and interpretation service, focused on genes related to hereditary heart diseases.

The analysis includes all genes recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA) analyzing 100 genes based on their relationship with different hereditary heart diseases. The service includes genetic counseling for the prescribing specialist, which is essential for the correct interpretation of the results and clinical management of the patient.