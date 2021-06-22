IoT partners Pycom and 1NCE cut costs of full-stack IoT with an all-in offering starting at 1 Euro

New all-in IoT offering from Industry partners Pycom and 1NCE delivers bundled hardware, integrated cellular connectivity and cloud management for as little as just €1 per month

- Product bundles with integrated connectivity for NB-IoT and LTE-M

LONDON and COLOGNE, Germany, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pycom, the global Internet of Things technology company with a vision to give all connected ideas an opportunity to succeed, and German Tier-1 IoT Carrier 1NCE, specialised in providing managed connectivity services IoT applications, today announced a new partnership that will disrupt the way developers acquire and use cellular technology for their IoT deployments.

Already an established brand in IoT, Pycom has been a supplier of cellular development kits and OEM modules since 2015. With this latest collaboration with 1NCE, it will offer an attractive easy-to-use cellular NB-IoT and LTE-M connectivity solution as part of its proposition.

This new proposition bundles 1NCE connectivity with Pycom hardware for Pycom GPy, FiPy, G01 and PyGo customers to enjoy. Unmatched in the IoT market today, equivalent to as little as starting from just over €1 per month, including Hardware, this proposition has no hidden or other monthly fees. Everything is ready to go as soon as the product delivery is made. In addition, for volume production rollouts, Pycom can supply 1NCE embedded MFF SIMs which adds additional security and robustness to the solution.

As a technology partner of Deutsche Telekom and its roaming partners 1NCE is available in over 100 countries worldwide and supports LTE-M and NB-IoT besides 2G, 3G and 4G already in more than 25 countries, including all major countries in Europe but also the US and China.

"It's a remarkable proposition and we're delighted to have this collaboration with 1NCE. We love the simplicity and the predictable nature of the pricing model. We know our developer community will love it too. It's one more step in the right direction towards resolving complexity and removing barriers to successful IoT adoption. That's what it's all about" says Fred de Haro, Pycom CEO

"Our aims at 1NCE are very similar to Pycom's. We set 1NCE up to make life easier for customers getting up and running scaling their IoT deployments. 'Easy IoT' is our common vision and together we can help customers achieve their rapid time to market, cost control and reliable access to network. It's a perfect match all around", says Alexander P. Sator, CEO at 1NCE