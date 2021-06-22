checkAd

Criptonite Asset Management and US-Based Wave Financial Announce Strategic Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 09:30  |  39   |   |   

GENEVA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criptonite AM, an innovative Swiss wealth management company, today announced its strategic partnership with Wave Financial (Wave), a SEC regulated digital asset investment manager founded in 2018 with over $500 million in assets under management. The partnership will bring together the experience of traditional Swiss wealth management and the technology focus of one of the top five largest SEC regulated digital asset managers in the United States.

Criptonite AM and Wave Financial partnership

Criptonite and Wave will address the increasing demand from European investors for new, secure and regulated crypto-asset investment products, targeting qualified investors across Switzerland providing diversified crypto investment solutions through regulated Actively Managed Certificates (AMC) focused on growth and income. AMCs are securitized portfolios similar to Exchange Traded Funds and have risen in popularity during the past decade due to the level of flexibility they offer.

"Both our companies were founded with a similar focus on private investors' needs and share a strong conviction that crypto investments must be treated with the same level of risk and investment management rigour as traditional assets," says Florian Rais, CEO and Founder of Criptonite. "There was an immediate connection because we speak the same language, share the same vision and our offerings certainly have parallels. All in all, I'm very excited about our new strategic partnership".

Speaking about the new partnership, Matteo Dante Perruccio, President International at Wave says "David Siemer and Ben Tsai founded Wave Financial with the idea that, although crypto is a new asset class, investors should have access to regulated, rigorously risk managed, compliant vehicles and strategies. As one of the early entrants in the crypto asset management sector, we have accumulated a deep knowledge of the digital asset markets and opportunities. I look forward to working with Criptonite to offer novel and highly attractive investment solutions to their professional clients. Initially, we will be focusing on specific themes, such as income growth, yield generation and diversified strategies, as well as selective portfolios".

"We help people make rational decisions," continued Rais. "I regard the growth within the digital assets ecosystem as a transformational phenomenon. As this asset class has grown very rapidly, many traditional asset and wealth managers are increasingly seeking assistance from outside specialists to help service their clients' crypto investment needs. Both Criptonite and Wave recognise the growing interest amongst traditional investors who want to participate in this new asset class".

Criptonite has proven over the years that it is able to select attractive investment management teams for the purpose of offering well-managed crypto investment products with an institutional focus. It manages the Next Gems Certificate which helps investors to achieve long-term capital growth by focusing on a mid to short-term swing trade strategy on major pairs of crypto assets. Criptonite will continue to expand its provision of innovative crypto investment solutions.

About Criptonite Asset Management

Criptonite Asset Management SA (CRAM) is a Geneva, Switzerland based investment management company that manages and promotes investment products focused on digital assets. The products managed are for institutional and qualified investors only. CRAM was founded by a seasoned investment manager who spent his whole career advising and managing HNWI assets; it is today surrounded by a team of highly skilled investment professionals. CRAM is registered with an auto regulated body (So-Fit), in accordance with the Swiss FINMA regulator requirements. 

www.Criptoniteam.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/criptonite-asset-management

Media contact: kathleen@criptoniteam.com

About Wave Financial

Wave Financial LLC (Wave) is a Los Angeles based investment management company that provides institutional and private wealth digital asset solutions. Led by a team of highly experienced financial services professionals, Wave provides investable funds via their diverse investment strategies applied to digital assets and tokenized real assets. Wave also offers managed accounts for HNWIs and family offices seeking tailored digital asset exposure, bespoke treasury management services, and early-stage venture capital and strategic consultation to the digital asset ecosystem. Wave is federally regulated by the US Securities & Exchange Commission as an investment adviser.

https://wavegp.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537970/Criptonite_Wave.jpg 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Criptonite Asset Management and US-Based Wave Financial Announce Strategic Partnership GENEVA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Criptonite AM, an innovative Swiss wealth management company, today announced its strategic partnership with Wave Financial (Wave), a SEC regulated digital asset investment manager founded in 2018 with over $500 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rising Diabetic Patients Pool Prompts High Demand for Smart Insulin Pens, Market Estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027 End: TMR
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 2 Study of Nezulcitinib In ...
Mental Health Apps Market to Exceed USD 3.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.5%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Volocopter Flies at Paris Air Forum
Improvements in Economics of Processing Equip Producers in Feather Meal Market With New Revenue Streams Across Applications, Market to Clock CAGR of 8.6% During 2020 - 2030: TMR
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Increased and Evolving Threats Heighten the Demand for Port Security Solutions and Enhanced Safety ...
Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power Will be Speaking at the 2021 Qatar Economic ...
TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 launched to promote outstanding students, education providers ...
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
Titel
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, A Breathtaking Luxury Mountain Resort, Debuts June 2021
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus