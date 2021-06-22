checkAd

Rashed al Hameli appointed Chief Support Services Officer at Omnix International

The human capital, governance and organisational development expert moves to Omnix International from Arabtec Holding PJSC where he served as Group HR Director since 2015.

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday end-to-end technology solutions and services provider Omnix International has announced the appointment of Emirati human capital and recruitment veteran Rashed al Hameli as its Chief Support Services Officer, effective immediately. The appointment comes as the UAE-based industry leader in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud, and smart infrastructure launches its vision for the next phase of development, dubbed 'Omnix 2.0: The Premier Partner of End-to-End Digital Solutions', by which the company renews its focus on customer requirements through highly customisable solutions and extensive support.

Omnix International CEO Wael Fakharany welcomes the company’s new Chief Support Services Officer, Rashed al Hameli.

Al Hameli joins Omnix International with over 20 years of experience as a senior leader in human resources, recruitment and training across high-profile public and private enterprises in the United Arab Emirates, including Adnoc Refining 'Takreer', the Dubai International Financial Centre, Tanmia, Etihad Airways, the UAE Ministry of Health, and most recently, Arabtec Holding PJSC.

In his new role, al Hameli will be responsible for an extended range of critical functions, including HR, admin, procurement, warehousing, media, IT and public relations, paving the way for the company's research and software development divisions to focus on core functions. Known for his strategic approach to management and long experience in organisational development, al Hameli is also expected to refine and sharpen Omnix's procedures in a manner that serves its ambition for growth.

Al Hameli's proven record in managing human resources at the highest standards of engagement and competence makes him a key driver of Omnix's targeted transformation, and will help the company attract and retain talent, as well as develop comprehensive frameworks for talent acquisition and performance management.

Commenting on the appointment, Fakharany said: "Our most valuable asset is our people, and having a strong leader such as Rashed al Hameli managing our support services creates a solid foundation upon which we can write the next chapter in our progress. Rashed is in command of the skills, experience and knowledge necessary to lead this tremendously important function at Omnix International, and we couldn't be happier to have him with us."

In his statement, Rashed al Hameli said: "Omnix International is a well-known name in all its fields of work – and for many good reasons. The company's deep roots in the UAE, its prestigious status in the market and region-wide profile make it an ideal place to create impact and effect meaningful change. Being a member of the executive team at Omnix is an opportunity to contribute to a remarkable story of progress, and I look forward to all the work we will do together."

Rashed holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Suffolk University, Boston, USA, and has completed the Senior Leadership Executive Programme of the London Business School. He is also the recipient of the Leadership Certificate of Dubai Government, and is a member of several industry committees. These include the Interviewing Committee at Adnoc Refining, the HR Committee at Tanmia, and the Job Evaluation Committee at the Dubai International Financial Centre.

 




