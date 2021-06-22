checkAd

DGAP-News Healthcare investor SHS sells stake in Crystal GmbH, a high-tech company in the field of crystal processing with medical technology application

  • The Tübingen-based healthcare investor SHS has accompanied Crystal GmbH on its growth path with its know-how, the required capital and extensive networks
  • Crystal's optical components are used, for example, in the medical technology industry in respirators and as diffusion-bonded laser crystals in the manufacture of laser systems
  • The new investor Silver Investment Partners (SIP) will accompany Crystal in its further business expansion

Tübingen / 22 June 2021

SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH sells its stake in the Berlin-based company Crystal GmbH to the mid-market investor Silver Investment Partners.

Crystal GmbH, based in Berlin's Treptow-Köpenick district, specialises in the production and processing of crystals, such as the manufacture of diffusion-joined laser crystals, substrate materials for thin-film applications or optical components for use in different spectral ranges. Crystal, which has now been sold, belongs to the second SHS fund generation and was able to establish itself as one of the leading companies in the field of crystal processing during the holding period. Today, it is an important supplier to the medical technology industry, for example in the area of component production for respirators. The Berlin-based company will now open a new chapter in its corporate history together with Silver Investment Partners. SHS Managing Partner Bernhard Schirmers said of the company's successful exit:

