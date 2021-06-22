Gecina Launches a New 15-year Green Bond Issue and Announces Its Intention to Proceed at the Same Time With the Early Redemption of Its Bond Issue Maturing in June 2024

Subject to this new issue being completed, Gecina will exercise its make-whole call option for the early redemption of the 377.8 million euros outstanding on the bond issue (initial amount of 500 million euros) with a 2.00% coupon and a maturity of June 17, 2024 (ISIN FR0012790327), in accordance with the terms of the Base Prospectus from March 16, 2015.

Gecina will publish the early redemption exercise notice following the settlement-delivery of the new issue, with the redemption to be effective in July.

The results of the new bond issue launched will be announced today after close of trading.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

