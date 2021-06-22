checkAd

Industrial Dust Collector Market Size Worth $10.9 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

22.06.2021   

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial dust collector market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is predominantly driven by the growing awareness regarding the air pollution and health issues associated with it and the rise in mining activities across the globe.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The baghouse type segment contributed to 26.7% of the global revenue share in 2020 owing to the cost-effective price, easy operation, and good efficiency of these products in collecting dust particles
  • On the other hand, the cartridge segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period
  • This growth is attributed to the high efficiency of these products of up to 99.9% of removing fine particles from the flue gas
  • The food & beverage industry is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028 on account of stringent government regulations regarding proper hygiene
  • The cement segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 22% in 2020 and will maintain its leading position throughout the forecast years
  • Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 due to the rapid industrialization and growing construction activities in the region

Read 100 page market research report, "Industrial Dust Collector Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mechanism (Dry, Wet), By Type (Baghouse, Cartridge), By Mobility (Portable, Fixed), By End-use Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research.

Industrial dust collectors help lower the risks of various health problems, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), airborne allergies, asthma, and other respiratory diseases, by removing particulate matter, dust particles, smoke, and other toxic fine particles. The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their integration in filter systems indicate a promising future for the market.

"Implementation of IoT and AI Technologies by industry participants is revolutionizing the global industrial dust collectors market."

Companies are integrating patented filter technologies that provide efficient filtration of pollens and dust. Key manufacturers, such as FLSmidth and Hamon, have seen a huge dip in their annual revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to recover by the end of 2022 and majorly dependent on the revival period of end-user industries.

