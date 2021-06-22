checkAd

Dynamic Data Development AG successfully completes capital increase to finance further growth

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 10:10  |  29   |   |   

HERISAU, Switzerland, WINTERTHUR, Switzerland and WEINGARTEN, Germany, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Data Development AG (ISIN: CH0458395321) (Securities: CH045839532) is an innovative Swiss software development company with several international locations developing mobile games for iOS and Google.

Dynamic Data Development Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dynamic Data Development AG)

Dynamic Data Development (ISIN CH0458395321) has successfully completed its capital increase from authorized capital for growth financing.

After registration of the capital increase in the commercial register of the company, Dynamic Data Development AG's share capital increases from CHF 700,000 to CHF 1,050,000.

Dynamic Data Development AG would like to announce that as of August 1, 2021, shares will only be issued to existing shareholders. Due to high demand, it is necessary to impose a restriction in this respect. Through the capital increase, the company has further improved its already very comfortable financial situation so that it will be able to react flexibly and at short notice to inorganic growth opportunities in the future.

The management believes that the company is now ideally positioned to implement its growth plans. In addition, the number of shares in free float was raised with the aim of increasing the trading liquidity of Dynamic Data Development shares and thus enhancing their attractiveness. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

In addition, Dynamic Data Development AG plans to expand its international advisory board.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535501/Dynamic_Data_Development_Logo.jpg

Investor relations:
Dynamic Data Development AG
Bahnhofstrasse 19
CH-9100 Herisau AR
info@dynamicdatadevelopment.ch 
www.dynamicdatadevelopment.ch

Dynamic Data Development Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynamic Data Development AG successfully completes capital increase to finance further growth HERISAU, Switzerland, WINTERTHUR, Switzerland and WEINGARTEN, Germany, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dynamic Data Development AG (ISIN: CH0458395321) (Securities: CH045839532) is an innovative Swiss software development company with several …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rising Diabetic Patients Pool Prompts High Demand for Smart Insulin Pens, Market Estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027 End: TMR
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 2 Study of Nezulcitinib In ...
Mental Health Apps Market to Exceed USD 3.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.5%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Volocopter Flies at Paris Air Forum
Improvements in Economics of Processing Equip Producers in Feather Meal Market With New Revenue Streams Across Applications, Market to Clock CAGR of 8.6% During 2020 - 2030: TMR
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Increased and Evolving Threats Heighten the Demand for Port Security Solutions and Enhanced Safety ...
Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power Will be Speaking at the 2021 Qatar Economic ...
TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 launched to promote outstanding students, education providers ...
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
Titel
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, A Breathtaking Luxury Mountain Resort, Debuts June 2021
EnginZyme awarded as Technology Pioneer 2021 by World Economic Forum
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.06.21
Dynamic Data Development AG schliesst Kapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums erfolgreich ab