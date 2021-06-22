checkAd

Flywire Survey Reveals Significant Affordability Issues Facing Students Around the World Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

3 in 5 students considered delaying higher education due to financial burden imposed by the pandemic

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the education affordability crisis with students around the world. This is according to the new report, Passport to Higher Education: A Global Payments Study, from Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) which found that currently 71% of undergraduate students are having difficulties making their education payments due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This financial burden has also led three in five (61%) students surveyed to consider delaying their higher education.

Flywire, a global payments enablement and software company, surveyed over 1,000 college students in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and China who are either currently studying abroad or plan to in the future. The survey uncovers major trends as the education sector grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on international education.

“Affordability issues in higher education are nothing new, however the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic added an additional layer of stress and uncertainty for international students when it comes to payments,” said Sharon Butler, Executive Vice President of Education at Flywire. “As vaccinations increase worldwide, and students prepare for the return of in-person learning in the fall, institutions can play a significant role in providing a fulfilling and affordable experience that all students deserve.”

Students Optimistic About International Education

Optimism around international education offers a promising outlook on the bounce back of studying abroad. Over half of students (63%) are still interested in studying internationally as their biggest motivations for doing so are the opportunity for new cultural experiences (47%), the academic reputations of schools abroad (43%), on-campus experience (37%) and value for the cost (38%).

That said, over half (56%) of all students feel the process of obtaining a student visa in the next year will change due to the shifting global political climate. Undergraduates in the U.K. (65%) and U.S. (61%) are the most likely to expect a change – significantly more so than their counterparts in Canada (49%) and China (48%).

Debt Holds Students Back from Opportunities

The political climate can also have an impact on relieving student debt. This is an issue largely facing students in the U.S. where the majority (89%) of those expected to pay off their student loans said their debt has prevented or delayed them from pursuing the following opportunities:

