Finastra and Uni Systems collaborate to deliver treasury, payments and risk solutions and services

LONDON and ATHENS, Greece, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has established a new partnership with Uni Systems Information Technology S.M.SA (Uni Systems), an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) systems integration company that specializes in Information Technology landscape transformation in Europe. Uni Systems will be bringing Finastra treasury, risk and payments software – Fusion Treasury, Fusion Risk and Fusion Global PAYplus respectively – to local markets with on-the-ground implementation and support services.

Partnership will provide existing and new customers with local support and expertise for Finastra's solutions across multiple geographies in Europe

Constantine Serros, Banking and Financial Services Business Unit Director at Uni Systems, said, "We are excited to announce this new business partnership with Finastra. As a global leader in the fintech space, Finastra brings deep expertise coupled with leading solutions in the domains of treasury, payments and risk, which we aim to leverage further with our local footprint, knowledge and technology integration capabilities. We are certain that this partnership will help European financial institutions on their journey to digital transformation – a vision which both Finastra and Uni Systems share."

The partnership will enable customers to benefit from local expertise and high-level professional services alongside Finastra's trusted technology solutions. It covers selected customers in multiple geographies in Europe, including Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia.

Michael Henssler, General Manager, Treasury and Capital Markets and Risk at Finastra said, "Uni Systems is an exciting new member of our Fusion Orbit partner program. We are looking forward to reaching wider markets across Europe with this collaboration. Uni Systems' specialized consultants are now trained and certified in delivering our solutions, both in the cloud and on-premise, and we are confident they will also deliver quality professional services to our customers."

About Uni Systems

Uni Systems, a member of Quest Group of companies, is a long-standing strategic ICT partner to financial institutions, public organizations, telecom operators, enterprises and institutions in the European region providing integrated solutions and value added services since 1964. Today, the Company invests substantially in its European perspective and demonstrates a proven record of accomplishment in complex and critical IT projects in more than 26 countries through its subsidiaries in Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Italy and Spain. For more information, please visit www.unisystems.com

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

