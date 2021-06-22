checkAd

AS Silvano Fashion Group decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 10:25  |  28   |   |   

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Silvano Fashion Group (hereinafter SFG) was held on June 22, 2021 at 10:00, which will take place at the Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel Hall “Victoria/Meloodia”, at Sadama 11a, 10111, Tallinn, Estonia.  
The agenda of the Meeting contained the items set out in the notice of the Meeting published on May 31, 2021 via the information system of NASDAQ OMX Tallinn and Warsaw Stock Exchange, and on May 31, 2021 on the website of SFG and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht, including adoption of the 2020 Annual Report, distribution of profit.    

The Meeting started at 10:00 and ended at 10:12. Twenty-four (24) shareholders attended the Meeting representing 20 663 283 votes, constituting 57,4% of the voting rights of the company. Therefore, the Meeting was eligible to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda of the Meeting.    

The following resolutions were passed at the Meeting:

Item 1: Approval of the 2020 Annual Report of SFG

The Meeting decided: 

1. To approve the Annual Report of SFG for 2020 financial year.    

Tabulation of the votes:
For:                  20 663 283 votes, representing 100% of the votes of the AGM;
Against:           0 votes, representing 0% of the votes of the AGM;
Impartial:        0 votes, representing 0% of the votes of the AGM;
Did not vote:   0 votes, representing 0% of the votes of the AGM. 
 

Item 2: Distribution of the 2020 profit of SFG

The Meeting decided:  

2.1. To approve the net profit of AS Silvano Fashion Group for the financial year 2020 of 1,347,000 euros.

2.2. Not to separate AS Silvano Fashion Group in 2020. funds from the net profit of the financial year to the reserve capital of AS Silvano Fashion Group or to other reserves prescribed by law or the articles of association.
2.3. Leave the net profit undistributed and include the net profit of the financial year 2020 in retained earnings.

Tabulation of the votes:
For:                  20 656 673 votes, representing 99,97% of the votes of the AGM;
Against:           6 610 votes, representing 0,03% of the votes of the AGM;
Impartial:         0 votes, representing 0% of the votes of the AGM;
Did not vote:    0 votes, representing 0% of the votes of the AGM. 

The resolutions were adopted at the Meeting following the procedure for passing of resolutions set forth in laws and in the Articles of Association of the Company.

The protocol of the meeting and related documents shall be made available to investors within 1 (one) week from the Meeting at SFG website.

Jarek Särgava
Silvano Fashion Group
Member of the Board
E-mail: info@silvanofashion.com
Tel: +372 684 5000; Fax: +372 684 5300
Address: Tulika 17, 10613 Tallinn, Estonia 
http://www.silvanofashion.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AS Silvano Fashion Group decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Silvano Fashion Group (hereinafter SFG) was held on June 22, 2021 at 10:00, which will take place at the Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel Hall “Victoria/Meloodia”, at Sadama 11a, 10111, Tallinn, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML ...
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus