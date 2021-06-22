checkAd

illimity Approves Its 2021-25 Strategic Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 10:23  |  38   |   |   

MILAN, Italy, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire –

SIGNIFICANT AND SUSTAINABLE PROFITABILITY

  2021E 2023E 2025E 
ROE1 10% 15% 20%
NET PROFIT €60-70MLN €140MLN >€240MLN

ROBUST CAPITAL BASE INCLUDING DIVIDEND FLOW

  • Shareholders’ equity 1 billion euro in 2023, 1.4 billion in 2025
  • CET1 RATIO constantly above 15%
  • cumulated DIVIDENDS of ca. 180 million euro over the Plan horizon2

STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH THE ION GROUP

License agreement signed for illimity’s IT platform which will generate revenue of 90 million euro by 2025

Wide-ranging collaboration agreement also including an overall investment of up to 9.99% in illimity’s share capital to be achieved through a capital increase reserved to the ION group for 5.75 million ordinary shares and warrants for a further 2.4 million shares

Resolved to convene the Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting on 29 July 2021 to adopt resolutions on capital increases

B-ILTY is born, the first direct bank at the service of small corporates: launch by the fourth quarter of 2021

NEW HYPE: launch by the third quarter of 2021

____________________

1 Ratio between net profit for the year and average net equity. Annualised. Rounded figures.

2 On the assumption that the ECB’s current restrictions on dividend payments for the period through 30 September 2021 are not confirmed.

Chaired by Rosalba Casiraghi, the Board of Directors of illimity Bank S.p.A. (“illimity” or the “Bank”) yesterday approved the illimity Group’s 2021-25 Strategic Plan (the “Plan”).

The Plan is based on the solid results accomplished, first and foremost the already achieved return on equity (ROE3) of around 8% for the first quarter of 2021 and expected at 10% for the year 2021 as a whole, with a forecast net profit of between 60 and 70 million euro while maintaining a low risk profile and a robust capital base

The results achieved are based on a series of strategic decisions that have proved to be correct:

  • illimity has focussed on loans to SMEs and specifically in three segments of significant interest:
    • performing loans to corporates: a market worth 700 billion euro4 where in two years of activity, illimity has succeeded in becoming a reference player, disbursing corporate loans of around 1 billion euro and gaining a key position also in the Acquisition Finance sector;
    • unlikely to pay (“UTP”) corporate loans: a rapidly growing market where transactions of over 35 billion euro5 are expected to take place between 2021 and 2025 and where illimity is already positioned as one of the leading operators;
    • corporate NPLs: a market where transactions of over 140 billion euro6 are forecast to take place between 2021 and 2025 and where illimity has already succeeded in becoming one of the largest private investors over the past two years.
  • illimity has built up a team of over 650 professionals with significant expertise that is not always available in the banking sector. In fact, the illimiters come from over 200 different organisations. With 70% of illimiters coming from non-banking entities, particular importance has been given to experience in the various business sectors, with Tutors – experts in industries and districts – playing a central role in the SME investment and lending process;
  • illimity has placed considerable focus on technology in all its sectors of activity, and among other things has developed proprietary software architecture with features unique of its kind: fully digital, modular, in cloud and therefore highly flexible and totally scalable, capable of continually integrating innovations and new fintech;
  • illimity has built ESG principles into its various activities from the very beginning and has already achieved important goals with a strong commitment to going beyond, also by including qualitative and quantitative objectives in management’s medium-long term incentive scheme:
    • on Environmental matters: in 2020 illimity achieved carbon neutrality at a Group level, uses electricity produced 100% from renewable sources, and is committed to extending the adoption of ESG metrics when assessing all its lending positions over the duration of the Plan;
    • on Social matters: illimity makes people its strength and this is reflected in a system of corporate welfare and training that is one of the best in Italy, in enhancing the values of Diversity & Inclusion at all levels of the organisation. Thanks to this approach, the Bank has obtained Great Place to Work certification for two consecutive years. With the creation of Fondazione illimity, the Bank has gone beyond the boundaries of its organisation, fostering an ecosystem of partnerships which, starting from the regeneration of real estate assets, will give rise to projects with a social impact;
    • on Governance matters: right from the start, membership of the Board of Directors has been fairly balanced and illimity has already consolidated important processes by setting up a Sustainability Committee and publishing a Voluntary Non-Financial Statement for 2020 as well as the illimity way policy. illimity’s commitment on this front is to enhance the value of and improve its direct and indirect ESG profile in all its areas of activity.

___________________________

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

illimity Approves Its 2021-25 Strategic Plan MILAN, Italy, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – SIGNIFICANT AND SUSTAINABLE PROFITABILITY  2021E2023E2025E ROE110%15%20%NET PROFIT€60-70MLN€140MLN>€240MLN ROBUST CAPITAL BASE INCLUDING DIVIDEND FLOW Shareholders’ equity 1 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML ...
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus