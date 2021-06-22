SPI Energy’s Phoenix Motorcars Surpasses 2.75 Million All-Electric Mile Milestone for its Vehicles

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and …

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary recently exceeded the 2.75 million electric mile mark, counting all its fully electric trucks and shuttle buses in operation. This includes its first-, second- and third-generation products that have been driven across a wide variety of end-use applications.

Foto: Accesswire

Phoenix Motorcars launched its first medium-duty electric drivetrain in 2009 and sold its first commercial EV in 2014. Phoenix Motorcars shuttle buses and trucks are built on the Ford E-450 cutaway chassis platform and have vastly improved in capability over generational cycles. Phoenix is currently in production of its recently developed third-generation drivetrain, which includes the largest battery pack and longest electric range for any class 4 product on the market, offering up to 160 miles in range. The current generation drivetrain allows for a variety of battery pack options which offer customers flexibility on pricing and configuration. The latest technology also offers the largest variety of cutaway bodies including service trucks, utility trucks, flatbed trucks, cargo trucks, walk-in vans, shuttle buses, and school buses.

Foto: Accesswire

To date, Phoenix Motorcars has partnered to support sustainability and clean transportation objectives, meeting the needs of medium-duty fleet customers of all sizes, including utilities, cities, municipalities, transit agencies, airports, seaports, school districts, parking companies, universities, and corporate campuses. Phoenix Motorcars has served over 45 fleet customers with a variety of needs, providing customized products to complete essential business functions.

Foto: Accesswire



"With this announcement, Phoenix Motorcars is adding to its history of innovation and offering practical electric vehicle to meet the specific demands of its partners," commented Joe Mitchell, CEO of Phoenix Motorcars. "Our expanding autonomous technology capabilities, in a partnership with EasyMile, as well as the launch of additional product offerings in the near future, ensures we will continue on our path of innovation."