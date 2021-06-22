checkAd

The 2nd Large International Literary Online Project run by the International Union of Writers has come to an end

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Large International Literary Online Project was held in Russia from 23rd to 25th of April, 2021.The Project has been run by the International Union of Writers – the international writers organization which has been established in Paris in 1954 and nowadays is the world's largest organization of literary professionals. Since 2010, the main division is located in Moscow.

 The organizing committee of the online project included: International Board of the International Writers Guild, Association of Teachers of Native and State Languages SLOVO, Regional public organization 'Union of Science Fiction Literature and Cinema Authors', literary magazine 'Russian Bell' (Chief Editor – Maksim Zamshev), literary magazine "Traditions & Avant-Garde" (Chief Editor – Roman Senchin).

The General Sponsor of the 2nd Large International Literary Online Project is the largest Russian information agency 'Social Navigator' of the International News Agency 'Russia Today'. 

The project brought together four major literary events at once:

  • The 1st International Literary Festival "Cossack from Luhansk" named after V. Dal.
  • The 1st International Literary Festival of Children's Literature named after A. Barto.
  • The 1st All-Russian Literary Contest named after Dmitry Donskoy.
  • International Peace Prize 2020–2021.

The following lectures were presented to the participants: a lecture by science fiction writer Sergey Kotov "Online Publishing Opportunities for Aspiring Authors: How to Avoid Mistakes and Claim Success"; a lecture by literary scholar Andrey Chernov "How to Avoid the Hybrid Ghosts of War Literature. The Donbass Dimension"; a lecture by writer Galina Berezina "Why Can't One Write by Intuition? Is it Possible to Write without a Well Thought out Plan?"; a lecture by publicist Razilya Khusnulina "A Discovery of F.M. Dostoevsky in England (1890-1920 гг.)": two lectures by prose writer, poet and critic Andrey Scherbak-Zhukov "Composition in Novels" and "How to Write Reviews"; by science fiction writer Yevgeniy Gagloev "Special Aspects of Present Day Teenage Science Fiction and Fantasy. Aspects of Plotting"; by writer and playwright Gleb Bobrov "Prose Dramaturgy"; prose writer and editor Roman Senchin "The Magazine "Tradition & Avant-Garde". The Criteria for Selecting Authors' Texts for the Magazine".

The Laureates of the International Literary Festival "Cossack from Luhansk" named after V. Dal were Viktor Pelenyagre (Russia), Aleksandr Pelevin (Russia), Elena Zaslavskaya (LPR), Rupi Kaur (Canada),  Sergei Lukyanenko (Russia), Peter Watts (Canada), Elena Kollegova (Russia), Constanze Dennig (Austria), Neil LaBute (France), Nina Ischenko (LPR), Kenzaburo Oe (Japan)

The Laureates of the International Literary Festival of Children's Literature named after A. Barto were Evgeniy Gagloev, (Russia), Sasha Krugosvetov (Russia), Vadim Dubischev (Russia), Yulia Sibirtseva (Russia/Estonia), Lyubov Mosley (Pivnik) (USA), Elena Palshina (Tira Vidal) (Russia), Dmitri Yemets (Russia), Angelina Kustova (Russia), Galina Dutkina (Russia)

The Laureates of the All-Russian Literary Contest named after Dmitry Donskoy were Konstantin Kedrov (Russia), Bobrov Gleb (LPR), Olga Gribanova (Russia), Sergei Belyakov (Russia), Gulnara Shakh (Russia), Aleksandr Miroshnikov (Russia), Stefania Danilova (Russia), Atticus (Canada), Yulia Morozova (Russia)

The Laureates of the International Peace Prize of 2020–2021 were Faina Savenkova (LPR), Maris Druva (Latvia), Vladimir Nesterenko (Russia), Michael Chabon (USA), Marina Derbina (Russia), Gennadiy Ievlev (Russia), Annika Thor (Sweden), Elena Zvekova (Olga Vologodskaya) (Russia), Linor Goralik (Israel), Mikhail Maskaev (Russia), Yana Ovodovskaya (Russia), Aleksandr Sidorov (Australia), Viktor Drozdov (Russia), Isaac Adamson (USA), Sergei Molodtsov (Russia), Razilya Khusnulina (Russia), Frédéric Beigbeder (France).




