Annual Report and Accounts 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Further to the release of the Company’s results announcement on 08 June 2021, the Company announces that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts 2021 (Annual Report 2021).

The Company also announces that, it has published on its website the Notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held 9:00 am on Thursday 29 July at Procession House, 55 Ludgate Hill, London, EC4M 7JW. Hard copies will be posted to shareholders today.

The Board is currently monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and the Company’s commitment to shareholder and employee safety. In this regard, the Board recognises that the Company AGM is an important event, and therefore is proposing that the AGM will be held as a traditional open meeting but is subject to UK Government restrictions on public gatherings and non-essential travel.

The Board has agreed the following COVID-safe measures to be observed at the place of the meeting, which may be adjusted in line with UK Government guidance:

Guests will be permitted entrance to the meeting. If requested by the organising staff on the day, face masks must be worn except and only for as long as an attendee is addressing the meeting unless they are exempt from doing so. Attendees should maintain an appropriate social distance between themselves and any other attendee, as advised by the organising staff on the day.





In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism: -

Annual Report 2021;

Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2021; and

Proxy Form for the 2021 Annual General Meeting.





The above documents are also available at https://www.icgam.com/shareholders

