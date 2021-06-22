Santhera’s Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today’s Annual General Meeting



Pratteln, Switzerland, June 22, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that its shareholders have approved all proposals by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today at the Company’s domicile in Pratteln, Switzerland. In total, 8,578,380 shares equaling 27.4% of the Company’s share capital were represented.

“I am very grateful to Santhera’s shareholders for their steadfast support and consent at today’s AGM,” said Elmar Schnee, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “With the exciting results from the VISION DMD study with vamorolone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), our Company is in the starting blocks to embark on the growth path. Our shareholders’ approval provides Santhera with flexibility to a range of alternative financing, including non-dilutive options, while ensuring the Company is adequately capitalized as we prepare for the launch of vamorolone. In doing so, new funds will support our efforts in expanding our organization, especially in the US, and initiate pre-commercialization activities.”

Approval of the 2020 Annual Report, results appropriation and allocation of reserves

The shareholders endorsed the Annual Report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2020, the appropriation of the net result to new account as well as the allocation of reserves from capital contributions to free reserves. Furthermore, the shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management for the financial year 2020.

Consent to capital increases supports financial and strategic flexibility

In six separate votes, the shareholders approved the ordinary capital increase by CHF 11,236,489, the increase of authorized capital by CHF 10,232,928 (and its extension until June 21, 2023), the increase of conditional capital for financings by CHF 649,285 and the increase of conditional capital for employee participation by CHF 3,000,000. These newly approved share capitals give the Company sufficient flexibility to raise additional funds to support ongoing development activities, increase pre-commercialization activities and expand the organization in view of a US market launch of vamorolone as early as late 2022.