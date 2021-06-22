checkAd

Choom Cannabis Co. Announces Launch of Member Program

Choom Holdings Inc. (“Choom” or the “Company”) (CSE:CHOO; OTCQB:CHOOF), a fast-expanding Canadian retail cannabis Company, is pleased to announce plans to launch its new member program, Choom Plus, in early July.

The Choom Plus member program will provide customers with access to exclusive benefits such as sales and promotions, cannabis infused recipes, playlists, Choom Sessions and more. Choom Plus is free for members and no cannabis purchase is required.

“The Launch of Choom Plus is an exciting next step in our mission to provide our customers with the best retail cannabis experience in every market we operate. We look forward to further engaging our customers with our elevated brand during this roll-out,” Corey Gillon, CEO states. “By putting emphasis on customer engagement, brand, and services through an omnichannel approach, we’re creating a comprehensive experience for our customers, and I couldn’t be more excited for this next phase.”

The launch will be rolled out in two phases, the first of which will launch in early July. The second phase, launching later this summer, will integrate advanced CRM segmentation features, rewards, and incremental marketing channels including SMS capabilities. Maximizing customer loyalty through value added member programs are a proven model within the broader retail sector and will be a key differentiator and future revenue driver for Choom.

For more details on Choom Plus please visit: https://plus.choom.ca/

About Choom:

Choom is a fast-expanding retail cannabis company that has established one of the largest store networks in Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's “Choom Gang”—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, “Choom”. Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian market with the ethos of ‘cultivating good times’. Choom is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

Cautionary Statement:

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's proposed activities and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information relates to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and includes statements or information regarding the future plans or prospects of the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with or arising as a result of delays in obtaining or an inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, access to sufficient quantities of cannabis, the results of diligence investigations, the actions of third parties, the results of negotiations with third parties, developments in the cannabis sector, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings, including those made with the CSE and applicable Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

