checkAd

Ms. Caroline Scheufele Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 11:55  |  16   |   |   

BEIJING, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that Ms. Caroline Scheufele, a renowned entrepreneur, jewelry designer and philanthropist, has been elected to serve as an independent director on the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and a member of the Board’s nominating and corporate governance committee, effective June 22, 2021.

Ms. Scheufele has over 35 years of experience in the watchmaking and jewelry industry and currently serves as the co-president and artistic director of Chopard, one of the last family-run Swiss watch makers and jewelers and a pioneer in growing the market of sustainable luxury goods and ethical gold. Since 1985, she has held various leadership positions at Chopard, including leading Chopard’s ladies’ collections and developing the jewelry section and later the high-end jewelry department at Chopard. Ms. Scheufele designed Chopard’s first jewelry collection, Happy Diamonds, the Happy Sports watches featuring a world-first combination of steel and diamonds, and the Haute Joaillerie Red Carpet and Animal World collections. Ms. Scheufele has also contributed to Chopard’s international exposure by connecting its image with the world of cinema and iconic events, such as the Cannes Film Festival. In 1998, she redesigned the Palme d’Or, the award piece for the Cannes Film Festival and made Chopard the official event partner. In addition, Ms. Scheufele is a dedicated philanthropist in support of charitable causes, such as the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amFAR) and the José Carreras Leukemia Foundation. She has promoted corporate social responsibility including Chopard’s membership in the Responsible Jewelry Council since 2010. Under the leadership of Ms. Scheufele, Chopard has become one of the first brands to use raw materials that meet the highest possible social and environmental standards and has supported Fairmined certified responsible gold. Currently, all Chopard watches and jewelry are made of 100% ethical gold. Ms. Scheufele graduated from International School of Geneva in Switzerland.

“It is a true privilege to welcome Ms. Scheufele to the board,” said Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com. “We are certain that her long track record of success at the top of one of the world’s leading and most highly-trusted luxury brands will be of huge help to us as we continue to build and develop the JD brand into one of the most trusted globally. Ms. Scheufele’s international vision and commitment to social responsibility is also highly in line with JD’s mission and will be instrumental to our future development.”

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to join JD.com, an innovative and socially-conscious company,” said Ms. Scheufele. “I would like to thank Richard and the board for their confidence in selecting me. I hope that together we can help the company go from strength to strength.”

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

Ruiyu Li
Senior Director of Investor Relations
+86 (10) 8912-6804
IR@JD.com

Media Relations
+86 (10) 8911-6155
Press@JD.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ms. Caroline Scheufele Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors BEIJING, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - JD.com, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus