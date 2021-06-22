checkAd

Allied Corp Strengthens Financial Team Through Signing with Boustead Securities LLC

KELOWNA, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues, is pleased to announce that it has signed an engagement agreement with Boustead Securities LLC (“Boustead”).

By way of this agreement, Boustead Securities, LLC together with its subsidiaries and affiliates is now engaged by Allied with respect to corporate financing transactions including potential securities offerings and up-listing services. On June 11, 2021, Allied filed its 1-A registration document.

“We are pleased to strengthen the financial side of Allied through this agreement with Boustead. Up-listing to a national exchange such as NASDAQ has always been a part of the Allied vision. The Boustead team has helped many other companies achieve this goal so naturally we are excited to work with them,” says Calum Hughes CEO of Allied.

About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/

Allied Corp. is an international heath and technology company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant- and mushroom-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

About Boustead Securities, LLC
Boustead Securities, LLC (“Boustead”) is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead’s core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States, Boustead’s team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. Boustead is a majority owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution. For more information, please visit www.boustead1828.com.

