Telmont reveals its environmental ambitions 'In Nomine Terrae' - in the name of Mother Nature

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Our champagne's excellence stems above all from our

respect for nature



Champagne comes from the earth and is indebted to it. The more gratitude and

respect we show the earth, the more it will clear a path to excellence in

return. This virtuous circle is the defining feature of familial champagne house

Telmont.



Since 1912, year the House was founded by Henri Lhôpital, on his land of Damery,

near Epernay, Telmont has defended its vision of viticulture and the values it

holds dear: loyalty, humility and courage. The House revels in its singularity,

proclaimed by its motto: Nec Pluribus Impar, unlike any other. Upholding its

legacy, Telmont took its first steps towards organic conversion and obtained, in

2017, its first certification for a portion of the vineyards of its estate.







rs/uk/8915651-telmont-reveals-environmental-ambitions-in-nomine-terrae-name-moth

er-nature/ .



Champagne Telmont is determined to pursue its ambition: carving an exemplary

path towards a 100% organic house using production methods with reduced impact

on its natural surroundings. Telmont has decided to act "in the name of Mother

Nature," thus advocating for the preservation of nature's gifts, leaving its

essence untouched.



The House of Telmont has set five tangible objectives.



Objective #1: preserving terroir and biodiversity. Today, 72% of the estate's

24.5 hectares are certified in organic agriculture or are in the process of

conversion. The aim is to convert 100% of the estate by 2025. Telmont

Champagne's partner winegrowers (56.5 hectares) will be supported by the House

in their shift towards organic agriculture (39% of their vineyards are already

certified or in conversion). This ambitious transformation targets the

conversion to organic agriculture of 100% of all cultivated areas by 2031, for

both the Telmont estate and partner winegrowers, compared to the 49% of those

currently certified or in conversion. Biodiversity will be encouraged across the

entire estate, both in the vineyards and in the adjacent natural areas. To this

end, 2,500 shrubs will be planted over the next three years to provide "insect

hotels" in the vineyards, preserving species diversity and promoting sustainable

carbon binding.



Continue reading: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8915651-telmont-reveals-env

ironmental-ambitions-in-nomine-terrae-name-mother-nature/ .



For more information, visit the https://champagne-telmont.com/ website.

Please visit our Media website: https://presskit.champagne-telmont.com

nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpresskit.champagne-tel

mont.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Calexandre.oliveira%40cision.com%7Cf8f43f5f5cd84a2d819

808d931aa09a4%7C887bf9ee3c824b88bcb280d5e169b99b%7C1%7C1%7C637595428652312368%7C

Unknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVC

I6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=5g5w%2FgzZAUSObZVXhl3qsmsFvQo6SpyErJbybqMJba8%3D&reserved=

0).



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537497/Champagne_Telmont.jpg



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537498/Champagne_Telmont_Logo.jpg



Contact:

Elizabeth Parte

Directrice Communication et Hospitalité - Monde

elizabeth.parte@champagne-telmont.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156699/4948545

OTS: Champagne Telmont





