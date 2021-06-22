Telmont reveals its environmental ambitions 'In Nomine Terrae' - in the name of Mother Nature
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Our champagne's excellence stems above all from our
respect for nature
Champagne comes from the earth and is indebted to it. The more gratitude and
respect we show the earth, the more it will clear a path to excellence in
return. This virtuous circle is the defining feature of familial champagne house
Telmont.
Since 1912, year the House was founded by Henri Lhôpital, on his land of Damery,
near Epernay, Telmont has defended its vision of viticulture and the values it
holds dear: loyalty, humility and courage. The House revels in its singularity,
proclaimed by its motto: Nec Pluribus Impar, unlike any other. Upholding its
legacy, Telmont took its first steps towards organic conversion and obtained, in
2017, its first certification for a portion of the vineyards of its estate.
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/playe
rs/uk/8915651-telmont-reveals-environmental-ambitions-in-nomine-terrae-name-moth
er-nature/ .
Champagne Telmont is determined to pursue its ambition: carving an exemplary
path towards a 100% organic house using production methods with reduced impact
on its natural surroundings. Telmont has decided to act "in the name of Mother
Nature," thus advocating for the preservation of nature's gifts, leaving its
essence untouched.
The House of Telmont has set five tangible objectives.
Objective #1: preserving terroir and biodiversity. Today, 72% of the estate's
24.5 hectares are certified in organic agriculture or are in the process of
conversion. The aim is to convert 100% of the estate by 2025. Telmont
Champagne's partner winegrowers (56.5 hectares) will be supported by the House
in their shift towards organic agriculture (39% of their vineyards are already
certified or in conversion). This ambitious transformation targets the
conversion to organic agriculture of 100% of all cultivated areas by 2031, for
both the Telmont estate and partner winegrowers, compared to the 49% of those
currently certified or in conversion. Biodiversity will be encouraged across the
entire estate, both in the vineyards and in the adjacent natural areas. To this
end, 2,500 shrubs will be planted over the next three years to provide "insect
hotels" in the vineyards, preserving species diversity and promoting sustainable
carbon binding.
Continue reading: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8915651-telmont-reveals-env
ironmental-ambitions-in-nomine-terrae-name-mother-nature/ .
For more information, visit the https://champagne-telmont.com/ website.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537497/Champagne_Telmont.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537498/Champagne_Telmont_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Elizabeth Parte
Directrice Communication et Hospitalité - Monde
elizabeth.parte@champagne-telmont.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156699/4948545
OTS: Champagne Telmont
