Western Union Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report , spotlighting the company’s commitment to its stakeholders through an evolved ESG strategy and actions aligned to its key ESG priorities.

“2020 reinforced the importance of collective action to address global challenges,” said Hikmet Ersek, Western Union’s President and CEO. “Following a year in which borders were sealed and economies struggled, we emerged with an even sharper focus on our role as a connector of people and businesses globally. Our ESG efforts are closely aligned to this view of our business, and our belief that we have a critical role to play in creating solutions and building collaborations worldwide to advance shared ESG priorities.”

2020 ESG Highlights

The report outlines the company’s efforts to connect people and businesses globally, foster an inclusive workplace, move money with integrity, uphold strong governance, safeguard our shared environment, and provide training, education and crisis relief through the Western Union Foundation. Key accomplishments in these areas included:

Cross-border money movement: Enabling nearly 150 million customers in more than 200 countries and territories to send and receive funds in more than 130 currencies, to and from almost anywhere, as the global pandemic raged.

: Enabling nearly 150 million customers in more than 200 countries and territories to send and receive funds in more than 130 currencies, to and from almost anywhere, as the global pandemic raged. Support for migrants: Continuing to support migrant, refugee and other vulnerable populations through monetary and other support to organizations focused on these groups, raising awareness and funding critical research.

Fraud prevention: Preventing $1.4 billion of fraudulent transactions, with the lowest annual dollar-value payout reported as fraud since Western Union began tracking consumer fraud claims in 2005.

Board diversity: Actively ensuring diversity at Board level - as of 2020, 45% of the company's 11 Board members were female and/or identified as Latinx, Asian or LGBTQ+.

Human rights: Identifying and prioritizing the company's human rights impacts, and releasing a Human Rights Statement guided by internationally recognized standards.

Western Union Foundation: Enabling the Western Union Foundation to reach more than 200,000 people through workforce skilling and support for resilience in crises.

Western Union’s ESG Strategy and Goals