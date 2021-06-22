Old Navy Partners with Welcoming America to Celebrate New US Citizens with Iconic Flag Tee

To celebrate America’s upcoming birthday and the diverse tapestry that makes up the U.S., Old Navy is rolling out the red, white and blue carpet to the country’s newest members. The quintessential American fashion brand is teaming up with the nonprofit Welcoming America to officially welcome newly naturalized U.S. citizens with the gift of its iconic Flag Tee.

(Photo: Business Wire)

This Fourth of July, Old Navy is celebrating all things American, from apple pie and barbecues to freedom and flag tees. The brand will cue the fireworks for a special group of people who represent the country’s rich heritage of diversity - new American citizens. To commemorate their first Independence Day as naturalized citizens, Old Navy is gifting its 2021 Flag Tee to these newest members1, officially welcoming them to the Old Navy family and tradition of stars and stripes.

“This July Fourth, I’m celebrating the opportunity to live out my dreams, and the diversity in America, in style,” said Kris Njatcha, who became a citizen in 2015 from Cameroon and is teaming up with Old Navy to celebrate the program.

To further invest in the brand’s commitment to belonging, Old Navy is supporting Welcoming America with a $65,000 donation to support the nonprofit’s mission to build inclusive communities together with immigrants. A portion of the donation will also fund July Fourth celebration events for newly naturalized citizens through Welcoming America’s member organizations in select markets.

"We're thrilled to partner with an inclusive brand like Old Navy to celebrate new American citizens and the communities that foster belonging for everyone across the nation," said Rachel Perić, Executive Director of Welcoming America.

2021 Flag Tee

Since its founding in 1994, Old Navy has been part of the July Fourth traditions for millions of families who proudly wear the brand’s Flag Tee to celebrate America’s birthday. The 2021 Flag Tee is the brand’s most inclusive version yet, featuring the names of the five U.S. territories in addition to the 50 states.

“We view the flag as an enduring symbol of freedom, especially now as the country continues to reopen from the pandemic,’ said Shane Cullen, Senior Designer of Graphics at Old Navy. “Given all we experienced in the last year as a nation, we saw an opportunity to evolve our traditional Flag Tee design to convey togetherness and solidarity.”

The 2021 Old Navy Flag Tee collection, priced at US $5.00, is available for the family (pets included!2) now at oldnavy.com and in stores in the U.S. nationwide. Old Navy invites customers to join the conversation while wearing their Flag Tees and share what they are most proud of being an American with the hashtag #oldnavyflagtee.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

About Welcoming America

Welcoming America is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that leads a movement of inclusive communities becoming more prosperous by ensuring everyone belongs. Through the Welcoming Network, we work to change systems and culture by providing communities the roadmap they need to create welcoming policies and share new approaches to inclusion to create an environment where everyone can truly thrive. Visit www.welcomingamerica.org to learn more.

1Offer valid while supplies last. Old Navy will gift 1,000 Flag Tees to new U.S. citizens through nonprofit partner Welcoming America.

2Flag Tee for pets is priced at US $10.00.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005396/en/