Arcimoto to Showcase Fun Utility Vehicle and Deliverator at 2021 Electric Mobility Symposium at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on June 24

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced that it will showcase the Fun Utility Vehicle and Deliverator during the 2021 Electric Mobility Symposium being held at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on June 24.

Arcimoto will offer test drives of its ultra-efficient electric vehicles alongside Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) leader TESIAC, and in cooperation with “Best in Class” EV charging platforms Beam and JuiceBar, to demonstrate future-proof, smart city, shared mobility options for public and private sectors. Photo by Arcimoto

Alongside Beam, creators of the world’s fastest deployed solar EV Arc chargers; JuiceBar, makers of the most powerful Level 2 EV chargers on the market; and TESIAC, a Managed Services Platform that delivers Infrastructure-as-a-Service to public and private entities, Arcimoto will demonstrate the potential for shared fleets of ultra-efficient EVs to be deployed on military bases, in smart cities, and beyond.

“One of the greatest challenges to EV adoption today and the development of self-driving shared fleets of tomorrow is the lack of advanced, future-proofed charging and management infrastructure, which will enable us to get from A to B as efficiently and affordably as possible, while benefiting from zero emissions, optimum utilization, and plenty of charge left in every vehicle,” said Jesse Fittipaldi, Arcimoto Chief Strategy Officer. “We’re proud to collaborate with the leaders in mobility infrastructure TESIAC, Beam, and JuiceBar to create an EV technology ecosystem that will power the sustainable, shared, self-driving fleets for both public and private sectors, especially for underserved communities who would benefit from these advancements the most.”

“Private-Public Partnerships have the power to make tremendous strides in solving large, complex challenges. Working with the U.S. Marines, Arcimoto, JuiceBar, TESIAC, and other partners at EMS, we are demonstrating the promise of truly clean mobility,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “Listed on the GSA contract, the EV ARC solar-powered charging system generates and stores its own electricity to power JuiceBar and other brand chargers and charge an array of military and civilian EVs. We’re thrilled to be a part of this vision of connectivity and clean mobility.”